Needle Coke Market to Exhibit a Remarkable 7.50% CAGR: Industry Share, Size, Demand, Trend, Business Growth and Forecast
Needle coke is the principal raw material used in the steel and aluminum industries to make graphite electrodes from arc furnacesPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Global Needle Coke Market” the new research report adds to Data Bridge Market Research’s reports database. This Research Report is spread across 350 Page, 220 No of Tables, And 60 No Figures summarizing Top companies, with tables and figures. Needle Coke Market analysis document is created by thoroughly understanding the business environment which best suits the requirements of the client. With this market research document, it becomes easy to develop a successful marketing strategy for the business. This industry report is a complete overview of the market that takes into account various aspects of product definition, market segmentation based on various parameters, and the established merchant landscape. Estimations about the rise or fall of the CAGR value for a specific forecast period are also mentioned in the report. The winning Needle Coke Market report not only gives the advantage to develop the business but also helps to outshine the competition.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the needle coke market was valued at USD 4.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
Global Needle Coke Market Analysis
Since the last couple of decades, the global use of petroleum products has doubled. During the refining of hydrocarbons, a number of by-products are produced. The exceptional grade of needle coke is a hard and compact mass generated by a single-direction carbon needle structure. This coke is highly crystalline and has the qualities for graphite electrode production. Steel is the most widely utilized material in a variety of sectors around the world due to its adaptability. Needle coke is an important component of the steel recycling process, which drives up needle coke demand in the market. Needle coke is the principal raw material used in the steel and aluminium industries to make graphite electrodes from arc furnaces. It is a unique sort of coke with outstanding structural qualities, high electrical resistance, high-temperature resistance, thermal expansion coefficient (CTE) and oxidizability. In manufacturing graphite electrodes, needle coke accounts for more than 40% of the raw material expenses.
Recent Development
In February 2020, The Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation (IMIDRO) and the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) struck an agreement to produce sponge and needle coke in the two refineries (Bandar Abbas and Imam Khomeini). Iran is planned to manufacture 700,000 tons of sponge and needle coke per year from these two petroleum coke producing complexes (620,000 tons of needle coke in Bandar Abbas Refinery). The completion of these two projects is projected to take three years.
Needle Coke Market Dynamics
This section deals with understanding the market drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. All of this is discussed in detail as below:
Drivers
Rise in the demand for lithium ion batteries
The rise in demand for lithium-ion batteries is being fueled by the increased use of various autos such as electric and hybrid vehicles and the electrical and electronics industries. Because needle coke is one of the major components needed in the construction of lithium-ion batteries, an increase in demand for lithium-ion batteries will fuel growth rate of needle coke market.
Growing demand in steel recycling market
Another element driving the future growth of the worldwide needle coke market is rising steel recycling demand. Because needle coke is such a vital component of the steel industry, it is expected to grow steadily. The market is expected to be driven by rising demand for petroleum-based coke in order to create energy in the future.
Furthermore, increasing level of disposable income and swift urbanization will drive market value growth. Other significant factors influencing the market’s growth rate include the increase in the growth of steel industry and growing awareness among consumers to reduce carbon emissions.
Opportunities
Rise in technological advancement
The surging technological advancement will boost new market opportunities for the market’s growth rate. Along with this, growing number of research and development activities will cushion the market’s growth rate.
Moreover, rise in strategic collaborations and emerging new markets will act as market drivers and further boost beneficial opportunities for the market’s growth rate.
Global Needle Coke Market Scope and Market Size
The needle coke market is segmented on the basis of type, grade and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Petroleum Derived
Coal-Tar Pitch Derived
Based on type, the needle coke market is segmented into petroleum derived and coal-tar pitch derived.
Grade
Intermediate
Premium
Super Premium
On the basis of grade, the needle coke market is segmented into intermediate, premium, and super premium.
Application
Graphite Electrode
Special Carbon Material
Lithium Ion Battery
Other Applications
The needle coke market is also segmented on the basis of application into graphite electrode, special carbon material, lithium Ion battery, and other applications.
Competitive Landscape and Needle Coke Market Share Analysis
The needle coke market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to needle coke market.
Some of the major players operating in the needle coke market are:
Phillips 66 Company (US)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation. (Japan)
GrafTech International (US)
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan)
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (India)
China National Petroleum Corporation (China)
Asbury Carbons (US)
Baosteel Group Hu ICP (China)
Sojitz JECT Corporation (Japan)
Graphite india Limited (India)
Eastman Chemical Company (US)
Royal Dutch Shell Plc (UK)
Eni S.p.A. (Italy)
Shanghai Petrochemical (China)
Kothari Petrochemicals (India)
NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material Co., Ltd. (Japan)
GrafTech International (US)
ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (Japan)
HEG Limited (India)
Mott (US)
Some Points from Table of Content:
Market Overview: It includes six chapters, research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Needle Coke market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.
Market Landscape: Here, the competition in the Worldwide Needle Coke Market is analyzed, by price, revenue, sales, and market share by company, market rate, competitive situations Landscape, and latest trends, merger, expansion, acquisition, and market shares of top companies.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Needle Coke market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.
Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this section, the report discusses about gross margin, sales, revenue, production, market share, CAGR, and market size by region. Here, the global Needle Coke Market is deeply analyzed on the basis of regions and countries such as North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.
Application or End User: This section of the research study shows how different end-user/application segments contribute to the global Needle Coke Market.
Market Forecast: Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.
Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last sections of the report where the findings of the analysts and the conclusion of the research study are provided.
Research Methodology : Global Needle Coke Market
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The stage includes the obtainment of market information or related data through various sources and strategies. It includes examining and planning all the data acquired from the past advance. It likewise envelops the examination of information inconsistencies seen across different information sources. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.
