Hair Accessories Market is Projected to Reach USD 46.60 billion at a CAGR of 12.4% by 2029
Key Players Mentioned in the Hair Accessories Market Research Report:
L’oreal SA (France)
Revlon, Inc. (U.S.)
Indus Valley (India)
Combe Incorporated (U.S.)
Hoyu Co., Ltd (Japan)
John Paul Mitchell Systems (U.S.)
Cover Your Gray (U.S.)
Kao Corporation (Japan)
NATULIQUE ApS (Denmark)
Puig (Spain)
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)
Oriflame Cosmetics AG (Switzerland)
KOSÉ Corporation (Japan)
CHANEL (U.K.)
Market Analysis and Size
Hair plays an essential role in enhancing one’s appearance. Hair that is healthy, shiny, and well-groomed improves an individual’s appearance. As a result, people take care of their hair, experiment with different hairstyles, and accessorise to look appealing. Hair accessories are no longer limited to bands and pins. There is currently a wide variety of hair accessories available on the market, particularly for women, who are major consumers of hair accessories.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the hair accessories market which was growing at a value of 18.29 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 46.60 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.
Hair accessories are made from stones made of various materials such as plastic, metals, and wood and are embellished with ribbons, nets, or threads. Hair accessories have recently gained popularity across all age and socioeconomic categories, and fashions can range from basic schoolgirl accessories to high-end runway designs. The availability of both high-end and low-cost hair accessories has increased consumer interest in and use of the products.
Hair Accessories Market Dynamics
Drivers
The latest trends and social media influence have changed public perception of hair accessories
The growing awareness of the latest hair accessory trends propels the hair accessories market. With the advent of social media and digital media, there has been a greater dissemination of fashion trends and the most recent hair accessory products on the market. The growing number of celebrity interactions through paid partnerships and brands, as well as the growing number of social media influencers, have changed public perception of hair accessories through tutorials, makeover videos, and other forms of digital media. The expanding e-commerce industry will also have a significant impact on the hair accessories market’s growth.
Continuous product improvement on design and quality
Leading players are investing in mechanical manufacturing processes such as designing, weaving, washing, and dyeing to improve the quality of the final hair product and provide a trendy and smooth appearance to the hair. Producers are concerned with using high-quality chemicals and conditioners in order to preserve the natural properties of raw materials used in various hair products. Continuous improvement in product design and quality is expected to drive market growth.
Opportunity
Technological advancements in the production of mass-produced plastic, cloth, and metal products will enable manufacturers to produce more products at a lower cost. When compared to high-end luxury products, mass-produced hair and fashion accessories are the major contributors to the industry’s growth. Furthermore, the availability of several hair products in the industry, such as ornamental pins, bands, and clips, on the e-commerce website will provide additional potential opportunities for the growth of the hair accessories market in the coming years.
Hair Accessories Market Segmentations:
The hair accessories market is segmented on the basis of product, material, distribution channel and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product type
Clips and Pins
Head Bands
Wigs and Extensions
Elastics and Ties
Others
Material
Leather
PU
Cloth
Plastics
Metal
Others
Distribution channel
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Multi-Branded Retail Stores
General Stores
Exclusive Retail
Online
End users
Men
Women
Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:
The hair accessories market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, material, distribution channel and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the hair accessories market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the hair accessories market due to their increased purchasing power and demand for various hair accessory products. Furthermore, the growing popularity of Halloween celebrations is increasing consumer preference for hair accessories such as wigs and head bands, which will drive the growth of the region’s hair accessories market during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific hair accessories market is expected to expand significantly due to consumers’ increased need for hair accessories to complement their outfits due to developing fashion trends and changing style statements. Furthermore, major key players are expected to drive the region’s hair accessories market growth in the coming years.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter’s five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Major Points Covered in TOC:
Market Overview: It incorporates six sections, research scope, significant makers covered, market fragments by type, Hair Accessories market portions by application, study goals, and years considered.
Market Landscape: Here, the opposition in the Worldwide Hair Accessories Market is dissected, by value, income, deals, and piece of the pie by organization, market rate, cutthroat circumstances Landscape, and most recent patterns, consolidation, development, obtaining, and portions of the overall industry of top organizations.
Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, driving players of the worldwide Hair Accessories market are considered dependent on deals region, key items, net edge, income, cost, and creation.
Market Status and Outlook by Region: In this segment, the report examines about net edge, deals, income, and creation, portion of the overall industry, CAGR, and market size by locale. Here, the worldwide Hair Accessories Market is profoundly examined based on areas and nations like North America, Europe, China, India, Japan, and the MEA.
Application or End User: This segment of the exploration study shows how extraordinary end-client/application sections add to the worldwide Hair Accessories Market.
Market Forecast: Production Side: In this piece of the report, the creators have zeroed in on creation and creation esteem conjecture, key makers gauge, and creation and creation esteem estimate by type.
Research Findings and Conclusion: This is one of the last segments of the report where the discoveries of the investigators and the finish of the exploration study are given.
Key Benefits of the report:
This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Hair Accessories industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global Hair Accessories market share.
The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global Hair Accessories market growth scenario.
Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
The report provides a detailed global Hair Accessories market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in the coming years.
