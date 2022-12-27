Pharmacogenetics Testing in Psychiatry/Depression Market To Surpass USD 2,133.49 Mn by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global pharmacogenetics testing in psychiatry/depression market is expected to reach the value of USD 2,133.49 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Anxiety accounts for the largest type segment in the market due to the increasing depression rate among the global population.
Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the global pharmacogenetics testing in psychiatry/depression market is expected to reach the value of USD 2,133.49 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period. Anxiety accounts for the largest type segment in the market due to the increasing depression rate among the global population. This market report also covers pricing analysis, patent analysis, and technological advancements in depth.
Pharmacogenetics Testing in Psychiatry/Depression Market Competitive Outlook
Acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations were among the market’s inorganic growth strategies. As a result of these activities, Pharmacogenetics Testing in Psychiatry/Depression market participants have been able to increase their clientele and earnings.
Some of the major players operating in the global pharmacogenetics testing in psychiatry/depression market are
Genelex (Part of Invitae corporation)
Genewiz (Part of Azenta Life Sciences)
MD Labs
BiogeneiQ, Inc.
ONEOME, LLC
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
GenXys
Castle Biosciences, Inc.
PacBio
QIAGEN
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
AB-Biotics.S.A.
Coriell Life Sciences
Eurofins Scientific
Illumina, Inc.
Dynamic DNA Laboratories
STADAPHARM GmbH
Color Health, Inc.
Cnsdose
Genomind, Inc.
Healthspek
myDNA Life Australia Pty Ltd.
HudsonAlpha
Sonic Healthcare Limited
Depression is a common illness worldwide, with an estimated 3.8% of the population affected, including 5.0% among adults and 5.7% among adults older than 60 years. Depression can become a serious health condition of mild to extreme severity, affecting the person to suffer greatly and can lead to suicide in the worst cases. Although over 45 antidepressants are available, suboptimal response poses a challenge and is considered a result of genetic variation, psychiatry/depression. Depending on the severity and pattern of depressive episodes over time, healthcare providers may offer psychological diagnosis such as behavioral activation, cognitive behavioral therapy, interpersonal psychotherapy, and/or antidepressant medication such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and tricyclic antidepressants (TCAs). Different drugs are used for this kind of mental disorder.
Pharmacogenetics Testing in Psychiatry/Depression Market Segmentation:
The market research observes a number of significant segments and sub-segments based on requirement, application, end users, and geography to acquire an understanding of the market.
Global pharmacogenetics testing in psychiatry/depression market is segmented into type, test type, gene type, patient type, product, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
Global Pharmacogenetics Testing In Psychiatry/Depression Market, By Type
Anxiety
Mood Disorders
Depression
Bipolar Disorders
Psychotic Disorders
Eating Disorders
On the basis of type, global pharmacogenetics testing in psychiatry/depression market is segmented into anxiety, mood disorders, depression, bipolar disorders, psychotic disorders, and eating disorders.
Global Pharmacogenetics Testing In Psychiatry/Depression Market, By Test Type
Whole Genome Sequencing
Chromosomal Array-Based Tests
On the basis of test type, global pharmacogenetics testing in psychiatry/depression market is segmented into whole genome sequencing, and chromosomal array-based tests.
Global Pharmacogenetics Testing In Psychiatry/Depression Market, By Gene Type
CYP2C19
CYP2C9 AND VKORC1
CYP2D6
HLA-B
HTR2A/C
HLA-A
CYP3A4
SLC6A4
MTHFR
COMT
OTHERS
On the basis of gene type, global pharmacogenetics testing in psychiatry/depression market is segmented into CYP2C19, CYP2C9, VKORC1, CYP2D6, HLA-B, HTR2A/C, HLA-A, CYP3A4, SLC6A4, MTHFR, COMT, and others.
Global Pharmacogenetics Testing In Psychiatry/Depression Market, By Patient Type
Child
Adult
Geriatric
On the basis of patient type, the global pharmacogenetics testing in psychiatry/depression market is segmented into children, adults, and geriatrics.
Global Pharmacogenetics Testing In Psychiatry/Depression Market, By Product
Instruments
Consumable
Software & Services
On the basis of product type, global pharmacogenetics testing in psychiatry/depression market is segmented into instruments, consumables, and software & services.
Global Pharmacogenetics Testing In Psychiatry/Depression Market, By End User
Hospitals & Clinics
Dignostics Laboratories
Academic And Research Institutes
Others
On the basis of end user, global pharmacogenetics testing in psychiatry/depression market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostics laboratories, academic and research institutes, and others.
Global Pharmacogenetics Testing in Psychiatry/Depression Market, By Distribution Channel
Direct Tender
Third-Party Distribution
Hospital Pharmacy
Others
On the basis of distribution channel, the global pharmacogenetics testing in psychiatry/depression market is segmented into direct tender, third-party distribution hospital pharmacies, and others.
North America is dominating the market. The increasing investment in R&D and increasing adoption of pharmacogenetics testing as an option for formulating treatment regimens is expected to boost the market growth. The U.S. dominates the North American region due to the strong presence of advanced technology providers such as Eurofins Scientific, Illumina, Inc., and others. The U.K. dominates Europe due to the increasing demand from emerging markets and the expansion of pharmaceutical industries. China dominates the Asia-Pacific region due to increased healthcare expenditure.
Pharmacogenetics test aids the medical professional in choosing the best medicine for the person because the test searches for the gene variant that may be responsible for influencing the effect of the drug.
Medicine is becoming personal, and patients gradually express interest in improved outcomes and less adverse effects with personalized medications. Personalized medicine has the potential to tailor the therapy with a high safety margin and the best response. This trend is largely driven by genome sequencing improvements.
Advances in pharmacogenomics have introduced an increasing number of opportunities to bring personalized medicine into clinical practice for psychiatric disorders. Personalized medicine may be defined as a comprehensive, prospective approach to preventing, diagnosing, treating, and monitoring disease in ways that achieve optimal individual health care decisions. Over 100 medications now contain United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) labelling related to potentially applicable pharmacogenomic biomarkers with technological advancements in healthcare. Also, new and advanced methods are being developed to promote pharmacogenetics testing in depression-like disorders. These tests use advanced genetic testing methods to give precise results to form a treatment regimen. The improvements in technology supporting tests improved accessibility of testing options, and the growing number of resources that help clinicians understand how to use this information when it is available are making this aspect of personalized or precision medicine a reality. Thus, providers need to become more aware of the scientific and clinical relevance of pharmacogenomic tests.
Table of Contents:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 GLOBAL PHARMACOGENETICS TESTING IN PSYCHIATRY/DEPRESSION MARKET, REGULATIONS
5 MARKET OVERVIEW
6 GLOBAL PHARMACOGENETICS TESTING IN PSYCHIATRY/DEPRESSION MARKET, BY TYPE
7 GLOBAL PHARMACOGENETICS TESTING IN PSYCHIATRY/DEPRESSION MARKET, BY PRODUCT
8 GLOBAL PHARMACOGENETICS TESTING IN PSYCHIATRY/DEPRESSION MARKET, BY TEST TYPE
9 GLOBAL PHARMACOGENETICS TESTING IN PSYCHIATRY/DEPRESSION MARKET, BY GENE TYPE
10 GLOBAL PHARMACOGENETICS TESTING IN PSYCHIATRY/DEPRESSION MARKET, BY PATIENT TYPE
11 GLOBAL PHARMACOGENETICS TESTING IN PSYCHIATRY/DEPRESSION MARKET , BY END USER
12 GLOBAL PHARMACOGENETICS TESTING IN PSYCHIATRY/DEPRESSION MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
13 GLOBAL PHARMACOGENETICS TESTING IN PSYCHIATRY/DEPRESSION MARKET, BY REGION
14 GLOBAL PHARMACOGENETICS TESTING IN PSYCHIATRY/DEPRESSION MARKET: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
15 SWOT ANALYSIS
16 COMPANY PROFILE
17 QUESTIONNAIRE
18 RELATED REPORTS
