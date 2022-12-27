Interventional Oncology Devices Market is witnessed to reach US$3.75 Billion during the forecast period
Interventional oncology devices market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market.
Interventional oncology devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3.75 billion by 2028 and will grow at a CAGR of 6.95% in the above mentioned forecast period.
The major players covered in the interventional oncology devices market report are Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Europe NV, Merit Medical Systems, Sirtex Medical Limited, AngioDynamics, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Cook, Varian Medical Systems, Inc., Eckert & Ziegler BEBIG, 3M, MedWaves, Inc., IMBIOTECHNOLOGIES LTD., Trod Medical, Smiths Medical, NEWTECH MEDICAL DEVICES, IceCure Medical Ltd, Accuray Incorporated and Sanarus, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Interventional oncology largely deals with the treatment of a variety of cancers with the help of targeted minimally invasive procedures that are performed under image guidance. Also, it has faster recovery time when compared to the conventional open surgeries.
Global Interventional Oncology Devices Market Scope and Market Size
Interventional oncology devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, cancer type and procedure. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on product type, the interventional oncology devices market is segmented into embolization devices, ablation devices, support devices and next-gen devices. Embolization devices have further been segmented into transcatheter arterial radioembolization, transcatheter arterial chemoembolization and transcatheter arterial embolization. Ablation devices have further been segmented into radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation and cryoablation. Support devices have further been segmented into catheters and guidewires. Next-gen devices have further been segmented into irreversible electroporation ablation, percutaneous ethanol ablation, high-intensity focused ultrasound, laser ablation, photothermal ablation and theranostics.
On the basis of cancer type, the interventional oncology devices market is segmented into liver cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, bone cancer, kidney cancer and others.
The procedure segment of interventional oncology devices market is segmented into thermal tumor ablation, non-thermal tumor ablation, transcatheter arterial chemoembolization, transcatheter arterial radioembolization/selective internal radiation therapy and transcatheter arterial embolization/bland embolization.
Interventional Oncology Devices Market Country Level Analysis
Interventional oncology devices market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, cancer type and procedure as referenced above. The countries covered in the interventional oncology devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa(MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America region leads the interventional oncology devices market owing to the rapid advancements in technology and easy affordability to minimally invasive procedures for the efficient management of cancer in the developed countries within the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the rising adoption of interventional oncology procedures along with rising incidence of cancer and the increasing geriatric population within this particular region.
The country section of the interventional oncology devices market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
