Intumescent Coatings For Fireproofing and Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials Market Growing At a CAGR of 5.1%, Size

Intumescent Coatings For Fireproofing and Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials Market Growing At a CAGR of 5.1%, SizePUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a Report, titled, " Intumescent Coatings For Fireproofing and Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials market” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. The Intumescent Coatings For Fireproofing and Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials report provides a list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis, and insights into key factors influencing the Intumescent Coatings For Fireproofing and Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials industry. The market analysis and insights included in this Intumescent Coatings For Fireproofing and Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials market research report offer key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and are an imperative source of guidance that provides the right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. This Intumescent Coatings For Fireproofing and Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials report is also all-embracing of the data which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis.
Intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 2,524,336.06 thousand by 2028.
The intumescent coating for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario, contact us for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.
Intumescent Coatings For Fireproofing And Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials Market Scope And Market Size
The intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market is segmented into seven notable segments, which are based on the product type, type, resin, substrate, technology, application, and end-user. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of product type, the intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market is segmented into intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials. In 2021, the intumescent coatings for fireproofing segment is dominating the market because of the huge adoption of intumescent coatings for fireproofing in new construction projects. Further, it is also used for the maintenance of old projects such as residential as well as commercial buildings
On the basis of type, the intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market is segmented into thick-film and thin-film. In 2021, the thick-film segment is dominating the market because such type of fireproofing coating is usually epoxy-based which has higher dry film thickness compared to the thin film, thus further boosting the demand for thick-film in the forecast year.
On the basis of resins, the intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market is segmented into epoxy, acrylic, alkyd, polyurethane, and others. In 2021, the epoxy segment is dominating the market because the epoxy-based resin has high corrosion resistance. As a result, it is not affected by water as well as heat as compared to other resins, which helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
On the basis of substrate, the intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market is segmented into structural steel & cast iron, wood, composite elements, and others. In 2021, the structural steel & cast iron segment is dominating the market because structural steel & cast iron offer excellent mechanical properties due to their rigidity and excellent load-bearing capabilities. This also helps to boost the demand for intumescent coatings for applications on structural steel & cast iron substrates in the forecast year.
On the basis of technology, the intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market is segmented into epoxy-based, water-based, solvent-based, and powder-based. In 2021, the epoxy-based segment is dominating the market because epoxy-based coatings provide excellent hydrocarbon fire protection due to which can be used in the harshest environment, thereby further boosting its demand in the forecast year.
On the basis of application, the intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market is segmented into hydrocarbons and cellulosic. In 2021, the hydrocarbons segment is dominating the market because coatings that offer protection against hydrocarbon fires are effective as well as efficient passive fire protection of steel structures also in high-risk environments such as offshore platforms and petrochemical plants. This helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
On the basis of end-user, the intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market is segmented into building and construction, oil and gas, industrial, automotive, aerospace, and others. In 2021, the building & construction segment is dominating the market because the fireproofing coating is commonly used in the construction of residential as well as commercial buildings in order to restrict fire. This helps to boost its demand in the forecast year.
Intumescent Coatings For Fire Proofing And Spray Applied Fire Resistive Materials Materials Market Key Players
Intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market competitive landscape provides details by a competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies' focus related to global Intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market.
The major players covered in the report are Jotun (a subsidiary of Orkla), PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Hempel A/S, 3M, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., MBCC Group, No-Burn, Inc., Contego International Inc., Teknos Group, Carboline (a subsidiary of RPM International Inc.), Arabian vermiculite industries, Sika AG, Etex Group, Albi Protective Coatings, Flame Control, CPG EUROPE, Rudolf Hensel GmbH, Isolatek International among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Many product developments are also initiated by the companies worldwide, which are also accelerating the growth of intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market.
For instance,
In June 2021, Carboline announced that it is acquiring Dudick Inc., a prominent leader of high-performance coatings in the world. The company expects to diversify its product portfolio and expand its overall business with this acquisition.
In June 2019, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. was honored with the Women on Boards award for achieving at least 20% women's representation on the company board. Women on Boards are a collective that works to spread awareness and momentum towards ensuring ample women participation in public company boards. The company expects this award to improve its goodwill and help it to achieve a name among its competitors.
Partnership, joint ventures, and other strategies enhance the company's market share with increased coverage and presence. It also provides the benefit for the organization to improve their offering for intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials through an expanded range of sizes.
Intumescent Coatings For Fireproofing And Spray-Applied Fire-Resistive Materials Market Country Level Analysis
Intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market is analyzed, and market size information is provided by country, product type, type, resin, substrate, technology, application, and end-user.
The countries covered in intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia and New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, rest of South America, South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, rest of Middle East and Africa.
Asia-Pacific dominates the intumescent coatings for fireproofing, and spray-applied fire-resistive materials market as in China and India, the production, import, and consumption of intumescent coatings for fireproofing and spray-applied fire-resistive materials is increasing. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of the high construction and building activities happening in the region. While Germany is dominating in the European region due to increasing automotive production, the U.S. is dominating in the North American region due to growth in aerospace and oil and gas industry in the region.
