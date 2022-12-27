Lymphedema Treatment Market is Set to Witness Huge Growth With USD 1671.51 Million at a CAGR of 9.2% By 2029
Global lymphedema treatment market is expected to gain significant growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global lymphedema treatment market is growing with a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 1,671.51 million by 2029 from USD 841.00 million in 2022. Rising healthcare expenditure and escalation in innovation and technologies are major drivers which are expected to the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Lymphedema refers to swelling that generally occurs in upper and lower extremities. Sometimes both arms and both legs swell. Lymphedema is most commonly caused by the removal of or damage to lymph nodes as a part of cancer treatment. It results from a blockage in lymphatic system, which is part of immune system. Stems from a damaged lymphatic system, can lead to infections, disfigurement, debilitating pain and disability. There is no cure for lymphedema.
Lymphedema treatment involves multiple therapies instead of standard treatment, since the patients are dissatisfied or don’t get cured with the conventional treatment of lymphedema. They approach the alternative treatment which offers more control over health care decisions, and the alternatives are found to be more compatible with the patient’s health system.
Global Lymphedema Treatment Market Scope and Market Size
The global lymphedema treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, type, affected area, age group, route of administration, end user, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyze niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of treatment type, the global lymphedema treatment market is segmented into compression therapy, surgery, drug therapy, laser therapy and others. In 2022, compression therapy segment is expected to dominate the market as this effectively manages the disease symptoms.
On the basis of type, the global lymphedema treatment market is segmented into secondary lymphedema and primary lymphedema. In 2022, secondary lymphedema segment is expected to dominate the market because secondary is the most common lymphedema among the population.
On the basis of affected area, the global lymphedema treatment market is segmented into lower extremity, upper extremity and genitalia. In 2022, lower extremity segment is expected to dominate the market because lower extremities is found to be mostly affected in case of lymphedema.
On the basis of age group, the global lymphedema treatment market is segmented into adult, geriatric and pediatric. In 2022, adult segment is expected to dominate the market because secondary is the most common lymphedema among the population.
On the basis of route of administration, the global Lymphedema treatment market is segmented into oral, injectable and topical. In 2022, oral segment expected to dominate the market because it is most effective mode administration with better patient compliance.
On the basis of end user, the global lymphedema treatment market is segmented into hospital, speciality clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others. In 2022, hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market because of surging pool of lymphedema treatment patients.
On the basis of distribution channel, the global lymphedema treatment market is segmented into pharmacy stores, direct tender and others. In 2022, segmented pharmacy stores segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising among the target population and increasing R & D activities.
Global Lymphedema Treatment Market Country Level Analysis
The global lymphedema treatment market is analyzed and market size information is provided based treatment type, type, affected area, age group, route of administration, end user, and distribution channel
Countries covered in the global lymphedema treatment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. These regions are further segmented into major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Italy, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, rest Of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, rest Of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, rest Of South America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, Israel, and rest Of Middle East and Africa.
North America is expected to dominate the global lymphedema treatment market due to rising technological advancement in the region and Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure in the region. The U.S. is dominating in the market and leading the growth in the global lymphedema treatment market due to rising awareness IgG4-related disease. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the most promising growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of rising. China is dominating Asia-Pacific market due to rising disposable income in the country. The market in Europe is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 due to technological advancements in the region. Germany is dominating the European market owing to large number of players in the market.
Lymphedema treatment by disease type segment in the U.S. is expected to grow with the highest rate and it is dominating the North America region in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of rising innovation and technologies. Germany is leading the market in Europe region and lymphedema treatment compression therapy segment is dominating the country due to rising prevalence of cancer cases. In addition, compression therapy segment is dominating in China, which is leading in the Asia-Pacific region owing to surging population lymphedema patients in China for the treatment of lymphedema in the country.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Rising healthcare expenditure and escalation in innovations and technologies in the global lymphedema treatment market are creating new opportunities for players in the global lymphedema treatment market
Global lymphedema treatment market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in particular industry with the global Lymphedema treatment market sales, impact of advancement in the global lymphedema treatment market and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the global Lymphedema treatment market. The data is available for historic period 2020 to 2029.
Competitive Landscape and Global Lymphedema Treatment Market Share Analysis
Global Lymphedema treatment market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, and technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to global Lymphedema treatment market.
Major players covered in the report are are medi GmbH & Co. KG, PAUL HARTMANN AG, 3M, Convatec Inc., JUZO, SIGVARIS GROUP, Sanyleg Srl a socio unico, AIROS Medical, Inc., Tactile Medical, BIOCOMPRESSION SYSTEMS, Lohmann & Rauscher GmbH & Co. KG, Mego Afek ltd., ThermoTek, Cardinal Health, Essity (BSN medical GmbH), Smith+Nephew HERANTIS PHARMA Plc, Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc, and KOYA MEDICAL among others domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
Research Methodology:
Data collection and base year analysis are done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The stage includes obtaining market information or related data through various sources and strategies. It includes examining and planning all the data acquired from the past in advance. It likewise envelops the examination of information inconsistencies seen across different information sources. The market data is analysed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also, market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more, please request an analyst call or drop down your inquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market and primary (industry expert) validation. Data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Patent Analysis, Pricing Analysis, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.
