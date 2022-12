UPDATE #1 RE: TRAFFIC ALERT VT RT 12A / 1452 ROXBURY RD - ROXBURY VT

CAPITAL WEST DISPATCH HAS ADVISED THAT NORTHFIELD FIRE DEPARTMENT HAS CLEARED THE SCENE AND THE ROADWAY SHOULD BE RE-OPENED FOR TRAVEL.

(802)878-7111

From: Field, Louise via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, December 27, 2022 12:28 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: TRAFFIC ALERT VT RT 12A / 1452 ROXBURY RD - ROXBURY VT

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

BERLIN BARRACKS

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION:

VT RT 12A NEAR THE ADDRESS OF 1452 ROXBURY ROAD IN ROXBURY WILL BE CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS DUE TO A STRUCTURE FIRE IN THE AREA.

EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED THROUGH EARLY MORNING HOURS. UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE. MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS

IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES.

PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher

(802)878-7111