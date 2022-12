TRAFFIC ALERT VT RT 12A / 1452 ROXBURY RD - ROXBURY VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

BERLIN BARRACKS

NEWS RELEASE – HIGHWAY / TRAFFIC NOTIFICATION:

VT RT 12A NEAR THE ADDRESS OF 1452 ROXBURY ROAD IN ROXBURY WILL BE CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS DUE TO A STRUCTURE FIRE IN THE AREA.

EXPECTED TO BE CLOSED THROUGH EARLY MORNING HOURS. UPDATES WILL BE PROVIDED AS APPROPRIATE. MOTORISTS SHOULD EXPECT DELAYS

IN THE AREA OR SEEK ALTERNATE ROUTES.

PLEASE DRIVE CAREFULLY.

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher

(802)878-7111