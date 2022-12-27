CYPFER Is On The Money

Cyber Security Advisor to One of Canada’s Largest Exempt Market Dealers, Virtus Financial Group Cyber Security Advisor for Legendary Business Visionary

TORONTO, ONTARIO, USA AND CANADA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER, announced today his appointment as Cyber Security and Intelligence Advisor for one of Canada’s leading capital management groups, VIRTUS Financial Group (Virtus).

Virtus operates various entities including a real estate investment trust, a property management firm, is an issuer of exempt market securities, and owns over one-million square feet of income-producing real estate in Canada and the United States. “The business environment is constantly evolving” shares Aurelio Baglione, the company’s CEO. “Client privacy, protection of information, and sustaining a larger technology-footprint given our international reach is priority. It’s priority not just because we have raised our business management standards, but because our compliance and regulatory standards are rising too” shares Baglione.

Virtus is a Toronto-based company specializing in acquiring and re-developing income producing real estate. The typical target properties include properties that demonstrate weak management, insufficient leasing expertise, and/or weak ownership. “We are delighted to be providing cyber intelligence and security oversight to the leaders in the wealth management industry such as Virtus” says Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “Aurelio is a business operator and understands the importance and role of cyber advisory given the current environment and rising tides of risk, exposure, and potential for business interruption or disruption” says Tobok.

The wealth management and financial service companies must have adequate cyber security and protective measures in place to safeguard the firm, its clients, and stakeholders against cyber security threats and intrusive acts. It is a growing requirement of these businesses to conduct regular risk assessments to identify cyber security threats, vulnerabilities, and potential consequences should they occur. These cyber security risk assessments are a requirement according to the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) website, citing legislation Section 11.1 {Compliance systems} of National Instrument 31-103. The OSC is the regulating body that provides oversight on compliance and actions of registered securities dealers. “As we embark on a new chapter for growth and preservation, we are pleased to have CYPFER provide the cyber intelligence required to ensure we are safeguarding all the important elements and dynamics of our business. This intelligence will allow us to grow, expand, and serve clients with peace of mind knowing our cyber-protections are powerfully and purposefully in place” concludes Baglione.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is a market leader in ransomware post-breach remediation who provides 24/7 service to businesses, organizations, and governments any time on a global scale. CYPFER combines deep experience in structured, exceptionally creative and threat intelligence enriched negotiation techniques to deliver results that far surpass markets statistics for cyberextortion and ransomware events. Their expert team of cybersecurity professionals works with several prominent global insurance carriers, leading law firms and Fortune 1000 organizations.

CYPFER’s core services include:

 Cyberattack Recovery

 Advisory

 Cyber Resilience;

 Digital Executive Protection;

 Ransomware Recovery.

Founded in 2019, CYPFER is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company employs 100+

people around Canada, USA, Caribbean, and UK, with plans to grow to 200 in 2023.

