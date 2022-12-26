Transfection Technologies Market Size Expected to Reach USD 2001.22 Mn with 8.1% CAGR by Forecast 2030
Transfection Technologies Market is segmented on the basis of transfection method, technology, end-user, and applicationsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled "Transfection Technologies Market" with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The most up-to-date technology was used in conjunction with expert industry knowledge and practical, effective, and innovative solutions to develop this Transfection Technologies report. Market penetration-increasing tactics such as new product releases, geographical expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions are discussed. This study of the Transfection Technologies market focuses on numerous submarkets that are anticipated to grow rapidly in terms of revenue throughout the study's approximate forecast time frame. The report's research, analysis, and insights give you a clear picture of the market from which to make informed business decisions.
The market for transfection technologies will expand rapidly due to rising cancer incidences and increased research and development in cell-based therapies. As the prevalence of cancer rises and the number of obese people rises, so the demand for transfection also rises. This factor is propelling the market for transfection technologies. Furthermore, initiatives taken by various government organizations amplify the market's growth.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the transfection technologies market which was USD 1073.22 million in 2022, is expected to reach USD 2001.22 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030. In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Segmentation:
The transfection technologies market is segmented on the basis of transfection method, technology, end-user, and applications. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Application
Virus Production
Protein Production
Gene Silencing
Stem Cell Reprogramming and Differentiation
Stable Cell Line Generation
Therapeutic Delivery
Bio-Medical Research
Protein Production
Others
Transfection Method
Lipofection
Eletroporation
Nucleofection
Cotransfection
Cationic Lipid Transfection
In-Vivo Transfection
Others
Technology
Physical Transfection
Biochemical Based Transfection
Viral-Vector Based Transfection
End-User
Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies
Contract research organizations
Academic and research institutes
Key Market Players:
Lonza (Switzerland)
Promega Corporation (U.S.)
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.)
Roche Molecular Systems, Inc. (U.S.)
QIAGEN (Germany)
Inovio Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)
Polyplus Transfection (France)
Mirus Bio LLC (U.S.)
Takara Bio Inc. (Japan)
SignaGen Laboratories (U.S.)
MaxCyte, Inc. (U.S.)
Genlantis Inc. (U.S.)
Techulon (U.S.)
BioAstrum Corporation (U.S.)
Altogen Biosystems (U.S.)
OZ Biosciences (France)
Boca Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)
Biontex Laboratories GmbH (Germany)
Key Questions Answered
What impact does COVID-19 have made on Global Transfection Technologies Market Growth & Sizing?
Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Transfection Technologies Market?
What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Transfection Technologies Market?
What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Transfection Technologies Market?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of The Report
Part 03: Transfection Technologies Market Landscape
Part 04: Transfection Technologies Market Size
Part 05: Transfection Technologies Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers and Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
