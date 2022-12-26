Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market Exceed valuation of USD 959.01 million with Growing CAGR of 17.8% by 2028
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 17.8% in the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 959.01 million by 2028. The demand for the healthcare 3D printing market has been increased in both developed as well as in developing countries and the reason behind this is the emergence of COVID-19 and the increasing need of medical devices.
Market Outline: -
3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, is a layer-by-layer addition approach to turn a three-dimensional digital file into real customized medical equipment and products. A computer-aided design (CAD) package is build using 3D printing software with the help of 3D scanner, digital camera or 3D modelling software. Before the thing is printed, the 3D model developed with CAD can be updated and altered, allowing it to be verified.
The increase in cases of orthopedic and dental abnormalities is expected to boost the healthcare 3D printing market growth. The high cost of 3D printing is expected to restrain the growth of healthcare 3D printing market. The strategic initiative for by the key market players is anticipated to provide excellent opportunity for the growth of the healthcare 3D printing market. The dearth of skilled professionals is expected to challenge the growth of the healthcare 3D printing market.
Some of the major players operating in the Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market are:
Carbon
Formlabs
3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd.
Stratasys Ltd.
3D Systems
CELLINK GLOBAL
Anatomics Pty Ltd
EOS
ENVISIONTEC
Materialise
Renishaw plc
SLM Solutions
FIT AG
Prodways Technologies (a subsidiary of Prodways Group)
and Wacker Chemie AG
Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market scope and market size
The healthcare 3D printing market is categorized into six notable segments which are based on the modality, components, technology, application, medical specialty and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of modality, the healthcare 3D printing market is segmented into standalone and integrated. In 2021, standalone segment is expected to dominate the healthcare 3D printing market due to the increased R&D by key market players for the launch of advanced standalone systems.
On the basis of components, the healthcare 3D printing market is segmented into material, hardware, software and services. In 2021, material segment is expected to dominate the healthcare 3D printing market because of the increased R&D for the segment leading to the development of advanced materials for 3D printers and bio printers.
On the basis of technology, the healthcare 3D printing market is segmented into bioprinting, photopolymerization, laser beam melting, electron beam melting (EBM), droplet deposition/extrusion-based technologies, 3DP/adhesion bonding/binder jetting and others. In 2021, bioprinting segment is expected to dominate the healthcare 3D printing market because of the novel technology which acts as an alternative to animal testing,
On the basis of application, the healthcare 3D printing market is segmented into medical, surgical, pharmaceutical and others. In 2021, medical segment is expected to dominate the healthcare 3D printing market because of the advanced applications of tissue engineering being explored by various research institutes for innovation in medicine.
On the basis of medical specialty, Asia-Pacific healthcare 3D printing market is segmented into dental, cardiovascular, craniomaxillofacial (CMF), orthopedics, neurosurgery, oncology and others. In 2021, orthopedics segment is expected to dominate the healthcare 3D printing market because availability of advanced materials to develop orthopaedic implants via 3D printing.
On the basis of end user, the healthcare 3D printing market is segmented into medical & surgical centers, research centers and academic institutions, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and others. In 2021, medical & surgical centers segment is expected to dominate the healthcare 3D printing market because of the emergence of COVID-19
Highlights of Following Key Factors of Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market
Business description
A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions
Corporate strategy
Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy
Company history
Progression of key events associated with the company
Major products and services
A list of major products, services and brands of the company
Key competitors
A list of key competitors to the company
Important locations and subsidiaries
A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company
Detailed financial ratios for the past 5 years
The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years’ history.
Highlights of TOC:
Chapter 1: Market overview
Chapter 2: Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market
Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market industry
Chapter 4: Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market segmentation based on types and applications
Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications
Chapter 6: Market share
Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape
Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities
Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis
Objectives of the Report
To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market by value and volume.
To estimate the market shares of major segments of the ICU Ventilators
To showcase the development of the Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market in different parts of the world.
To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the ICU Ventilators
To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Europe Healthcare 3D Printing Market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
