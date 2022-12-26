Global Construction Composites Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Construction Composites Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘Construction Composites Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the construction composites market is expected to grow from $5.71 billion in 2021 to $6.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The increasing construction activities are significantly driving the growth of the construction composites market. Construction is the process of putting together materials to create enormous structures. Composite materials are employed in construction because of the numerous advantages they provide over traditional building materials.

The construction composites market overview consists of sales of the construction composites by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the construction of entire bridge structures, bridge decks, and bridge enclosures. The composite construction is aimed at providing the maximum strength and stiffness to the structure with the minimum investment of the resources that are made available. They are advantageous due to their high stiffness-to-weight and strength-to-weight ratios when compared to standard materials such as steel and reinforced concrete. The compression resistance of concrete and the tension resistance of steel in the structure are combined in the composite construction.

Global Construction Composites Market Trends

Strategic collaborations and partnerships have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the construction composites market. Major players in operating in the construction composites sector are focused on collaborations and partnerships to extend their growth in new areas and to strengthen their position.

Global Construction Composites Market Segments

1) By Resin Type: Polyester Resin, Vinyl Ester, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Epoxy Resin

2) By Fiber Type: Carbon Fibers, Glass Fibers, Natural Fibers

3) By End-use Sector: Industrial, Commercial, Housing , Civil

By Geography: The global construction composites market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

TBRC’s Construction Composites Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Exel Composites Oyj, Toray Industries Inc, Owens Corning, Teijin Limited, Fiberon LLC, Fibrolux GmbH, UPM, Strongwell Corporation, Diversified Structural Composites, TAMKO Building Products LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Aegion Corporation, and Gurit.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.



