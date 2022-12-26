Submit Release
News Search

There were 118 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,236 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Spencerville Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
James A. Rhodes State College
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Summit Academy Secondary School - Middletown
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Middletown
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Butler Technology and Career Development Schools
Butler Technology and Career Development Schools
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Miami University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Coshocton Lafayette Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Crawford Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Southeast Emergency Communications Center
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Summit Academy Community School - Parma
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Monroe Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Village of West Rushville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Village of Sugar Grove
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Fayette Bloomingburg Joint Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Franklin Reynoldsburg Visitors and Community Activities Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Basic Audit
Southwest Public Libraries
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
New Albany Plain Local Joint Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton City of Wauseon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Gallia Rio Grande Community College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Geauga Middlefield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Greene Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Xenia
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Village of Byesville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Priority High School
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Summit Academy Community School - Cincinnati
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Harrison Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed Upon Procedures
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Highland Bright Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Lake Summit Academy Community School - Painesville
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Madison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
West Licking Development Group Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Lucas SunBridge Schools
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
University of Toledo - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Summit Academy - Toledo
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Madison County Emergency Medical District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Mahoning Summit Academy - Youngstown
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Educational Service Center of Medina County
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Village of Westfield Center
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Meigs Sutton Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs County District Board of Health
Meigs County District Board of Health
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit FFR
Mercer Jefferson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Pike Pike County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Preble Village of West Alexandria
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2019		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Richland City of Shelby
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Scioto South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Shelby Anna Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Summit Academy Secondary School - Canton
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Revere Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Akron Middle School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Summit Academy Community School - Warren
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Johnston Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Van Wert City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Greater Ohio Virtual School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Lebanon City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Warren County Career Center
Warren County Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Washington Washington County Career Center
Washington County Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Wayne Chippewa Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021		 Financial Audit
Green Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Northwest Wood Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.