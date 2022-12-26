Audit Advisory for Tuesday, December 27, 2022
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Spencerville Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|James A. Rhodes State College
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler
|Summit Academy Secondary School - Middletown
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners of Middletown
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Butler Technology and Career Development Schools
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Miami University - National Collegiate Athletics Association
Agreed-Upon Procedures
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Coshocton
|Lafayette Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Crawford
|Crawford Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Southeast Emergency Communications Center
1/1/2018 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Summit Academy Community School - Parma
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Monroe Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Village of West Rushville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Village of Sugar Grove
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Fayette
|Bloomingburg Joint Cemetery
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|Reynoldsburg Visitors and Community Activities Bureau
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Basic Audit
|Southwest Public Libraries
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|New Albany Plain Local Joint Park District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|City of Wauseon
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Gallia
|Rio Grande Community College
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Geauga
|Middlefield Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Greene
|Summit Academy Community School for Alternative Learners - Xenia
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Village of Byesville
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Priority High School
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Summit Academy Community School - Cincinnati
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Harrison
|Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Highland
|Bright Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Ohio Mid-Eastern Regional Education Service Agency
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lake
|Summit Academy Community School - Painesville
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Madison Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|West Licking Development Group Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Career and Technology Education Centers of Licking County
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lucas
|SunBridge Schools
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|University of Toledo - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Summit Academy - Toledo
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Madison County Emergency Medical District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Summit Academy - Youngstown
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Educational Service Center of Medina County
7/1/2019 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Village of Westfield Center
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Meigs
|Sutton Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs County District Board of Health
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Mercer
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Pike
|Pike County Joint Vocational School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Preble
|Village of West Alexandria
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2019
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|City of Shelby
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2021 TO 3/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Anna Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Summit Academy Secondary School - Canton
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Revere Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Akron Middle School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Summit Academy Community School - Warren
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Johnston Township
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Van Wert City School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Greater Ohio Virtual School
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Lebanon City School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Warren County Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Washington
|Washington County Career Center
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Wayne
|Chippewa Local School District
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2021
|Financial Audit
|Green Local School District
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Northwest Wood Ambulance District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures