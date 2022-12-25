Submit Release
DUI/St Albans Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident  

   

STATE OF VERMONT  

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 22A2007398

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Underwood

STATION: St. Albans                     

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 12/25/22, 0214 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cook Road in Swanton, VT

VIOLATION(S): - DUI#1

     

 

ACCUSED: Taylor Gingras

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 25th, 2022 at approximately 0214 hours, an off-duty Swanton Police Department Officer witnessed a vehicle go off the road. The officer requested Vermont State Police to respond due to the operator being impaired. The Vermont State Police responded and placed Gingras under arrest for DUI. She was transported to VSP – St. Albans for processing. Gingras was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior for the charge of DUI on January 17, 2023 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/17/23, 0830 hours           

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

