DUI/St Albans Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2007398

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Underwood

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/25/22, 0214 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cook Road in Swanton, VT

VIOLATION(S): - DUI#1

ACCUSED: Taylor Gingras

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 25th, 2022 at approximately 0214 hours, an off-duty Swanton Police Department Officer witnessed a vehicle go off the road. The officer requested Vermont State Police to respond due to the operator being impaired. The Vermont State Police responded and placed Gingras under arrest for DUI. She was transported to VSP – St. Albans for processing. Gingras was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior for the charge of DUI on January 17, 2023 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/17/23, 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED