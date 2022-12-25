DUI/St Albans Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A2007398
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper A. Underwood
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 12/25/22, 0214 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cook Road in Swanton, VT
VIOLATION(S): - DUI#1
ACCUSED: Taylor Gingras
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 25th, 2022 at approximately 0214 hours, an off-duty Swanton Police Department Officer witnessed a vehicle go off the road. The officer requested Vermont State Police to respond due to the operator being impaired. The Vermont State Police responded and placed Gingras under arrest for DUI. She was transported to VSP – St. Albans for processing. Gingras was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior for the charge of DUI on January 17, 2023 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/17/23, 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED