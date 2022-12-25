Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ DUI 1, Cruelty to a child

VSP News Release-Incident  

   

STATE OF VERMONT  

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 22B5004113

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Armin Nukic

STATION: New Haven                     

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 12/24/22, 1911 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Vermont Route 7/ Exchange St in Middlebury

VIOLATION(S): - DUI#1 / Cruelty to a child

     

 

ACCUSED: Leslie A. Davignon

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weybridge, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 24th, 2022 at approximately 1911 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle unable to maintain lane and crossing over the center line onto oncoming traffic.

 

A Trooper from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vermont Route 7 at Exchange St in Middlebury. The operator was identified as Leslie A. Davignon (33) of Weybridge. There was a child in the rear passenger seat during the motor vehicle stop. While speaking with Davignon, Troopers observed several indicators of alcohol impairment.  Davignon was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing.  At the conclusion of processing, Davignon was released with a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court on January 23rd , 2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 and Cruelty to a child.

 

The Vermont State Police would like to remind drivers to not drink and drive. To insure you have alternative means of transportation if you plan on consuming alcohol and to have a safe holiday season.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/23/23, 1230 hours           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

