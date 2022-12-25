Submit Release
Re: VT Route 108S Enosburgh


Roadway is now back open. 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

VT Route 108 S in the town of Enosburgh will be CLOSED to any through traffic from Chester A Arthur Rd to Boston Post Rd due to electrical work needing to be done. 

 

This incident is expected to last for approximately 3 hours. 

 

Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.


Re: VT Route 108S Enosburgh

