Re: VT Route 108S Enosburgh
Roadway is now back open.
From: Wood, Brittany A via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Saturday, December 24, 2022 5:17 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT Route 108S Enosburgh
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 108 S in the town of Enosburgh will be CLOSED to any through traffic from Chester A Arthur Rd to Boston Post Rd due to electrical work needing to be done.
This incident is expected to last for approximately 3 hours.
Motorists should seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.