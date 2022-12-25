Submit Release
Two Occupants, One Firefighter Injured in Chicopee Fire 

CHICOPEEA fire this afternoon injured two occupants and a firefighter, claimed three pets’ lives, and displaced more than a dozen people, said Chicopee Fire Chief Dan Stamborski and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey. 

The Chicopee Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the area of 759 Chicopee St. following 9-1-1 calls at about 12:07 pm. On arrival, firefighters were informed that one person was still inside.

Firefighters made entry and rescued that victim, who was seriously injured. They immediately provided medical care at the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. One other occupant and a firefighter were transported for less serious injuries. Firefighters were able to rescue one cat from the structure; a dog and two cats perished. 

“Our hearts go out to the families affected by today’s fire,” said Chief Stamborski. “They’ve lost their home, and their lives have been upended at what should have been a time for joy.”

The fire caused significant damage to the three-story, multi-family dwelling. About 15 people have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross. 

The origin and cause of the fire are being investigated by the Chicopee Fire Department, Chicopee Police Department, State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s Arson Unit. 

