Rags to riches story charts the fall & rise of one woman’s journey into the unknown, determined to make the most of life
E. Atkinson announces the release of ‘Ticket to Botany BayNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Grace Beale is sentenced for a crime she didn't commit, she loses almost everything. Her birth country, along with everything and everyone she has ever known are ripped from her as she is transported on a harrowing voyage by sea to what feels like the ends of the earth – Australia. When Grace arrives in the sweltering heat of the Botany Bay penal colony, she is moved to the Female Factory where she finds herself at the mercy of the prison guards. After a chance encounter with a man who has earned his ticket of leave, Grace begins a new chapter. Together, they build a brewing business and embark on a whole new adventure.
Having emigrated to Australia over 25 years ago, author E. Atkinson felt inspired to write Ticket To Botany Bay about women who leave their homeland and move to the other side of the world. Australia's history is filled with women who were transported to Botany Bay and other places within the country. The women forged a life for themselves, either as convicts, convict wives, or wives of prison guards. Through this powerful story, Atkinson hopes to convey some of the original spirit of these women, their strength and their determination in Ticket to Botany Bay.
“We all have comedy and tragedy in our lives. It's what we do with those events that define us. I hope readers of this book will empathize with the protagonists and become attached to the central characters, cheering them on from the sidelines,” says E. Atkinson, author of Ticket to Botany Bay. “Nowadays we are all struggling against often impossible odds. This story epitomizes grasping life with both hands and making the best of the cards fate deals us.”
Ticket to Botany Bay appeals to audiences of all ages. When asked what she wants readers to take away from the book, Atkinson replied, “I want audiences to read this book and laugh aloud, to feel sad when a character suffers and to feel the sense of loss when they are no longer a part of the story. Most of all, I want them to be inspired and to have that feeling that fate can deal cruel blows as well as astonishing opportunities.”
Ticket to Botany Bay is published by Free Spirit Publishers and is the second book in the Grace Beale series. The first book, Ravenswood Hall, received critical acclaim from reviewers who eagerly anticipated the release of this latest novel.
Ticket to Botany Bay was launched in December 2022 and is available at www.poetschoice.in.
