RE: Road Closure - Interstate 91 SB at Exit 17 / I91 NB Exit 16

UPDATE: The work is being postponed until tomorrow Sunday December 25, 2022 at 1:00pm.

Sorry for any confusion

VSP. St. Johnsbury

802.748.3111

From: Howard, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Saturday, December 24, 2022 12:33 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road Closure - Interstate 91 SB at Exit 17 / I91 NB Exit 16

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Starting around 2pm Interstate 91 Northbound at Exit 16 (Bradford) and Interstate 91 Southbound at Exit 17 will be shut down for approximately an hour and a half. Message boards are in place for detours.

The shut down is due to Green Mountain Power needing to do emergency work on a high voltage line.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Updates will be made when available. Please drive carefully.

VSP St. Johnsbury

802.748.3111