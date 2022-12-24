Celebrate Christmas in Quito
The Capital of the Center of the World presents several Christmas history, traditions and artistic expressionsQUITO, ECUADOR, December 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quito, an ancient city, combines styles from the pre-Inca era, the Spanish conquest, and the Republican period, until reaching the modern era, making its art a unique cultural representation that is reflected in its different traditions and activities.
During Christmas Quito offers the possibility of getting to know its traditions, history and culture. For example, one of the most visited sites is the Convent of San Francisco, which has some 30 nativity scenes made, for the most part, by hand and many of them with recyclable materials.
Among the nativity scenes, the one created in marzipan with lacquer in bright colors and ornamentation that resembles the fabrics of the highlands stands out; or the one that was built in a grotto on which a model of the Franciscan convent itself stands impressively.
Another mandatory stop while visiting Quito during Christmas is the Museo del Carmen Alto, located in a patrimonial building where the Carmelite nuns have lived in a cloister since 1653. In this patrimonial and religious icon of Quito city, the exhibit has approximately 300 figures that welcome visitors.
Among the figures are some of colonial origin, others republican from the 19th century and from the beginning of the 20th, which represent traditional characters from Quito, from different ethnic groups and trades such as the 'aguatero', in charge of distributing water in the city.
There are also other modern nativity scenes, such as the one on display in La Loma Grande, where the iconic figures of the manger such as Jesus, Joseph, Mary, the shepherds, and the Magi; Traditional Quito characters such as the 'ponchero', the covered lady, the canillitas, chullas, nuns and more are added.
This year, Quito also welcomes visitors with the Monumental Crib 'P. Jimmy Arias Piedra' which has 1,600 pieces, of which 600 have movement. This nativity scene is exhibited in the city's Primate Cathedral and shows 12 biblical scenes, from the angel's announcement to Mary to the loss of Jesus in the temple.
And the star of each Christmas is, without a doubt, the nativity scene, over 30 meters high, placed on the hill of El Panecillo, 3,000 meters above the sea, and which is considered the highest in all of Latin America.
Every year the lighting of its thousands of colored lights marks the beginning of Christmas in the Capital of the Center of the World.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic center, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.
Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species.
It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes, and Amazon. Quito has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavors with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.
