Derby Barracks / Rte 242 in Jay

Traffic Incident

CASE#: 22A5005893

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/23/22, approximately 1900-2300 hours

STREET: VT Rte 242

TOWN: Jay

WEATHER: Snowing, cold

ROAD CONDITIONS: Slick

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Dispatch began receiving reports of vehicle slide-offs, stuck vehicles, and disabled motorists on VT Rte 242 in Jay, in the area of Jay Peak. Deteriorating weather including white-out conditions and a snow-covered road surface ultimately resulted in a natural road closure and at least five 911 calls from stranded motorists. A traffic alert was issued and any motorists able were asked to turn around and travel back down the mountain as the roadway was impassable.

With the assistance of VTRANS maintenance crews and from several local towing and recovery services including B&B Towing and Recover, Rays Auto Services, and Grenier’s Truck Shop, the roadway was cleared and all affected vehicles ultimately removed or assisted back onto the road. No injuries or property damage were reported during this incident. The incident resulted in a roadway closure of varying extent from approximately 1900-2300 hours.

The roadway is passable as of this time, however motorists are reminded to continue to reduce speed, increase stopping distance, pack warm clothing and blankets, and use winter tires when traveling in extreme weather conditions.