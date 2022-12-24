Northbound Interstate 35 slowly opening, southbound opening later this morning

Posted on: December 24, 2022

AMES, Iowa – Dec. 24, 2022 – 8:15 a.m. - The Iowa Department of Transportation, in cooperation with the Iowa State Patrol, is beginning to open northbound Interstate 35. The roadway was closed yesterday afternoon between Ames and Clear Lake because of extremely hazardous driving conditions.

Due to significant drifting snow, the southbound lanes remain closed at this time. It’s going to take some time for our crews to get through drifts, so please be patient. We anticipate it taking a few more hours to get southbound lanes open. Watch the Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol social media channels for updates.

Other Iowa roads remain listed as “impassable” or “travel not advised.” We’re working to get things cleaned up, but the process will be slow. If you can delay your trip, you are encouraged to do so to help crews more quickly and safely clear the roads.

If you must travel, please be cautious since roads may still be slick and monitor road conditions at www.511ia.org or on the 511 app.

Contact: Craig Bargfrede at 515-290-2713 or craig.bargfrede@iowadot.us