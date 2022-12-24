Submit Release
The Foreign Ministers of Turkmenistan and Japan discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation

24/12/2022

On December 24, 2022, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, expressing gratitude to the head of the Japanese Foreign Ministry for the initiative to organize the current meeting of the "CA-Japan" Dialogue, especially noted the timeliness of the meeting and congratulated his colleague on the successful holding of the 9th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the "Central Asia + Japan" Dialogue.

During the talks, issues of cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres were discussed. An exchange of views took place on issues of interaction within the framework of the Dialogue "Central Asia + Japan".

Speaking about bilateral relations, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan focused on the main and most important areas of cooperation of mutual interest. The first is interaction in the political and diplomatic sphere, including contacts at the highest level and inter-parliamentary cooperation. The second is the expansion of trade and economic relations, and the third is cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, the heads of the foreign ministries expressed confidence in the further progressive and stable development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan.

