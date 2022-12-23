Suspects and Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1300 Block of Columbia Road, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in the 1300 block of Columbia Road, Northwest.

At approximately 3:50 pm, MPD responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, MPD located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspects and a vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.