St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Multiple Offenses

VSP News Release - Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4010003

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 12/23/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Comfort Inn, St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATIONS: Arrest on Warrant

Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Justin French

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Topsham, Vermont

ACCUSED: Alisha Wedge

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Topsham, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aiding and Abetting

ACCUSED: KAYLA CABEY

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aiding and Abetting

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/23/2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a vehicle with 4 tires slashed, and every window broken at the Comfort Inn, in St. Johnsbury, VT. The description of the car and offender was believed to be Justin French (35) of W. Topsham, VT. Troopers located French at the Comfort Inn, and was subsequently taken into custody without incident.

French was found to have several warrants for the following:

Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault – Prior Conviction Under S 1042. Violation of Probation.

Convicted of Violent Crime – Firearm Possession Prohibition Violation of Probation.

Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault Prior Conviction Under S. 1042 Criminal Threatening.

Justin French was issued a citation to appear on 01/30/2023, for the violation of Unlawful Mischief.

Alisha Wedge was located with French and was cited to appear on 01/30/2023 for the violation of Aiding and Abetting.

Kayla Cabey was located with French and was cited to appear on 01/30/2023 for the violation of Aiding and Abetting.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/30/23, 0800 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.