St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant, Multiple Offenses
VSP News Release - Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4010003
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 12/23/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Comfort Inn, St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATIONS: Arrest on Warrant
Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Justin French
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Topsham, Vermont
ACCUSED: Alisha Wedge
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W. Topsham, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aiding and Abetting
ACCUSED: KAYLA CABEY
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aiding and Abetting
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 12/23/2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks were notified of a vehicle with 4 tires slashed, and every window broken at the Comfort Inn, in St. Johnsbury, VT. The description of the car and offender was believed to be Justin French (35) of W. Topsham, VT. Troopers located French at the Comfort Inn, and was subsequently taken into custody without incident.
French was found to have several warrants for the following:
- Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault – Prior Conviction Under S 1042. Violation of Probation.
- Convicted of Violent Crime – Firearm Possession Prohibition Violation of Probation.
- Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault Prior Conviction Under S. 1042 Criminal Threatening.
Justin French was issued a citation to appear on 01/30/2023, for the violation of Unlawful Mischief.
Alisha Wedge was located with French and was cited to appear on 01/30/2023 for the violation of Aiding and Abetting.
Kayla Cabey was located with French and was cited to appear on 01/30/2023 for the violation of Aiding and Abetting.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/30/23, 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.