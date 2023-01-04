Tide Rock Holdings Hires Robert Whitney, Former MacLean-Fogg Company Executive to Lead Accu-Fab As New CEO
Robert Whitney, manufacturing industry veteran with 30 years of experience, joins Tide Rock Holdings as CEO of Accu-Fab, a precision metal fabrication business
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , January 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert ("Rob") Whitney, a manufacturing industry veteran with over 30 years of experience, joins the Tide Rock Holdings ("Tide Rock") family to become Chief Executive Officer of Accu-Fab, a precision metal fabrication business based in Wheeling, IL. The change in leadership enables Accu-Fab to drive scalable growth for the business, reflecting the experience, customer satisfaction, and expertise the company currently offers its customers.
A family-owned business, Accu-Fab had been established in 1977 by John and Marilyn Lawrence. Former owner and CEO, Patrick (“Pat”) Erickson, took over the business and has been a principal player in shaping the company’s current success. Today, the company’s highest quality standards and on-time delivery has earned its nickname “Great Accommodators” for being an important part of the value chain for its customers. Erickson was excited to work with Tide Rock, who has the growth team, capital, and resources to help take Accu-Fab to the next level. He will remain as the company’s Founder and Advisor and will work alongside Whitney to propel the company forward.
“Having held executive positions at the Ford Motor Company and MacLean-Fogg Company, I’m genuinely excited to work with Pat and the Accu-Fab team to expand its precision metal fabrication business. This is an opportune moment to shape Accu-Fab’s strategic goals for 2023 and beyond. I firmly believe we will achieve our goals to grow the business while still maintaining the technical expertise and unparalleled quality service we provide to customers,” said Whitney.
“Pat’s contribution to Accu-Fab has been astronomical to its current success. We are lucky to continue to have his joyful “Accu-Fabulous” spirit on board,” said Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock YieldCo. “In moving forward, I’m excited to have Rob’s manufacturing operations and sales expertise take Accu-Fab to the next level. With two strong metal manufacturing platforms in Accu-Fab and Fabcon, Tide Rock is well-positioned to take advantage of increasing market demands.”
Rob Whitney is a seasoned strategic lean manufacturing executive with multi-site P&L experience. A graduate of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Whitney holds a MBA, as well as an M.S. and B.S. in General Engineering. Most recently, he was President of Fastener Solutions at MacLean-Fogg Company. Prior to this, he held executive sales and marketing positions at Ford Motor Company. His experience spans the Automotive, Power Utility, Industrial, Commercial Truck, and Agriculture markets.
About Tide Rock Holdings and Accu-Fab
Tide Rock Holdings is a strategic holding company, with a portfolio that comprises manufacturing, distribution, services, and healthcare companies. Headquartered in San Diego, California, it is managed by experienced operators and finance professionals with expertise in lower-middle market business-to-business companies. Tide Rock invests with a long-term perspective, limited use of debt, and a focus on accelerating growth through investment in people, processes, and resources. Visit www.tiderockholdings.com for more information.
Accu-Fab in its 45th year has grown into one of the Midwest’s largest, most reliable, and experienced precision sheet metal fabrication and contract manufacturers. The company’s technical expertise provides customers with on-time unparalleled service and quality parts. Accu-Fab’s capabilities include full design, automated turret punching, automated laser cutting, stamping, automated press brake forming, full welding, kitting, complete assembly, and more, allowing for the company to provide services at a global scale.
