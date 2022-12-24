I 89 SB/NB FROM EXIT 12 TO EXIT 22(WILLISTON TO HIGHGATE)

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston Barracks & St. Albans Barracks

News Release – Highway/Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 from Williston to Highgate is currently experiencing white out conditions, high winds, and black ice, making travel extremely hazardous. Motorists are encouraged to avoid travel unless necessary and if travel should be necessary, reduce speed, increase stopping distance and bring warm clothing.

Troopers from the VSP Williston & VSP St. Albans will be actively patrolling this section of I-89 throughout the night. Motorists experiencing an emergency should pull into the hazard lane and dial 911.

Please drive carefully.

Thanks,

Shelly Campbell

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

2777 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - 1(802)878-7111

Fax - 1(802)878-3173