I 89 SB/NB FROM EXIT 12 TO EXIT 22(WILLISTON TO HIGHGATE)
Interstate 89 from Williston to Highgate is currently experiencing white out conditions, high winds, and black ice, making travel extremely hazardous. Motorists are encouraged to avoid travel unless necessary and if travel should be necessary, reduce speed, increase stopping distance and bring warm clothing.
Troopers from the VSP Williston & VSP St. Albans will be actively patrolling this section of I-89 throughout the night. Motorists experiencing an emergency should pull into the hazard lane and dial 911.
Please drive carefully.
