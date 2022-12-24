RE: VT 11/30 CLOSED

Back open

VT RT 11/30 at the Manchester line is CLOSED at this time due to white out conditions.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area, seek alternate routes, and expect delays.

Please drive carefully.