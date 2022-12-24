RE: VT 11/30 CLOSED
Back open
From: Sheehan, Nicholas via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, December 23, 2022 5:04 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: VT 11/30 CLOSED
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT RT 11/30 at the Manchester line is CLOSED at this time due to white out conditions.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should avoid the area, seek alternate routes, and expect delays.
Please drive carefully.