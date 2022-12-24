RE: VT RT 9 IS CLOSED
Roadway is open.
Sent: Friday, December 23, 2022 5:28 PM
Subject: VT RT 9 IS CLOSED
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Shaftsbury Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT RT 9 from Bennington to Wilmington is CLOSED at this time due to conditions.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should avoid the area, seek alternate routes, and expect delays.
Please drive carefully.