Guidance on Truck Parking and Traveler Services Due to Closure of Interstate 35

Posted on: December 23, 2022


AMES, Iowa – Dec. 23, 2022 – Earlier this afternoon north- and south-bound I-35 was closed at Exit 111 (U.S. 30) in Ames to Exit 194 (U.S. 18) at Clear Lake due to dangerous driving conditions. The interstate is expected to be closed until Saturday.  

Northbound I-35 travelers who are near the Des Moines metro should seek shelter in the Des Moines area where more traveler services and truck parking is available rather than continuing north to Ames.  

 If you must seek shelter in the Ames area limited truck parking and hotels are available at: 

 Exit 111 

  • Hotels off Dayton Ave. 
  • Kum and Go on Isaac Newton  
  • Kwik Star on Isaac Newton 
  • Parking Lots between Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium at Lincoln Way and University Ave. 

 Exit 113 

  • Kum and Go on 13th Street 

 Parking along the roadway and ramps is highly discouraged. However, if parking along the roadways becomes necessary, please avoid blocking the roadway for other motorists and emergency vehicles.  

 For the latest road closures, incidents, and views from Iowa DOT snowplows, visit www.511ia.org, call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide).  

 

 

