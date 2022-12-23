Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement urging Maine people to continue to exercise caution amid today’s winter storm:

“The State Emergency Operations Center is closely monitoring the storm, and the State is coordinating with our electric utilities, local emergency management partners, and transportation officials to respond to the storm and keep Maine people safe.

“With power outages mounting, flooding and strong winds occurring, and a drop in temperatures expected tonight, I urge Maine people to take every precaution to protect themselves and their families, especially when traveling. Please avoid areas that are experiencing flooding and give utility crews, emergency first responders, and other storm response crews plenty of room to work.

“Maine’s electric utilities will be working around the clock to restore power. In partnership with the State, they have brought in additional crews from out-of-state to help with restoration efforts. If you observe a downed power line, report it to your utility company. Never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

“Warming centers are also opening across the state. If you need non-emergency assistance, 211 Maine is available to help with a spectrum of services by dial 2-1-1 on your phone, texting your zip code to 898-211, or visiting www.211maine.org. If you are experiencing an emergency, call 9-1-1.”