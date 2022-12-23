Justice Richard David Fybel, 1946 - 2022

Justice Richard D. Fybel, who penned an opinion in 2003 that allowed Roman Catholic dioceses to be sued for acts their priests committed in other states, and who wrote extensively on judicial ethics, has died. He was 76.
