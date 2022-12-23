Focus on Ukraine in Sida’s appropriation directions

The Government has presented Sida’s appropriation directions for 2023. The agency’s mandate includes reform and reconstruction support to Ukraine, a strong role for the business sector in development cooperation, advancement of work on migration issues and increased climate aid.

“These appropriation directions are the launchpad for a historic overhaul of Sweden’s aid policy. This includes a mandate on reform and reconstruction support to Ukraine, cooperation between development aid and trade, and clear priorities to ensure that Swedish aid is used as effectively as possible. The reform agenda for Swedish aid will now be set in motion,” says Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Johan Forssell.

The Government has tasked Sida with analysing conditions for Sweden’s contribution to the reconstruction of Ukraine. This will be the basis for a possible new strategy for Sweden’s reform and reconstruction support to Ukraine.

Sida will also provide an account of how development cooperation can be used to generate private-sector financing, and will show ways in which the business sector’s role in development cooperation can be further strengthened.

Sida will also strengthen and develop work on migration issues. The aim is to contribute to the Government’s goal of focusing aid policy to reduce the root causes of irregular migration and forced displacement, increase returns and contribute to effective work on voluntary repatriation.

Sida will also expand and streamline climate aid with regard to both reduced climate emissions and increased measures to adapt to climate change. The agency has additionally been tasked with producing background material for a possible global strategy on sexual and reproductive health and rights.

Sida will report to the Government on the progress of this work at various times in the first half of 2023.