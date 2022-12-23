Submit Release
Consumer Council’s special service during Christmas holidays

MACAU, December 23 - During Christmas holidays, the Consumer Council will offer special service during 24 to 27 December to accept consumers’ enquiries and complaints.

“Consumer Online” offers simple and convenient online service

During the abovementioned period, enquiries and complaints can be sent to the Consumer Council via the following channels:

  1. “Consumer Online”: simple and convenient online service. Consumers may scan the QR code of “Consumer Online” using mobile devices or visit https://app.consumer.gov.mo/wapp/cconline?lang=en to use the platform for submitting text or pictures;
  2. Hotline: 89889315（24-hour recording service available）.

The Council will respond to the information sent as soon as possible and provide assistance to consumers if necessary.

Consumers may also lodge their enquiries or complaints via the Council’s WeChat account (ConsumerCouncilMacao), e-mail (info@consumer.gov.mo) or fax (28307816).

Pay heed to contract terms and retain receipt

The Council reminds consumers to pay attention to details of the product or service they intend to purchase and read the terms for discounts when making food and beverage consumption, proof of purchase such as receipt or invoice must also be kept to safeguard one’s rights in case consumer dispute arises.

