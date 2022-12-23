CCM cancels ARTwarming Winter programmes

MACAU, December 23 - The Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will cancel, due to the current pandemic impact, all the ARTwarming Winter programmes scheduled from 25 December 2022 to 1 January 2023, including family jamboree Arty Christmas, baby theatre Sweet Dream in the Woods and the puppetry play The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Refunds for Sweet Dream in the Woods and The Very Hungry Caterpillar are available through 5 February 2023 at CCM’s Box Office and Macao Ticketing Network counters.

Aware of the frustration and inconvenience brought by this cancelation, the Cultural Centre is already actively engaged in settling a new date to present these programmes. For further information and refund details, please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call the ticketing hotline (853) 2840 0555.