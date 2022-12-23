Submit Release
News Search

There were 966 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,107 in the last 365 days.

CCM cancels ARTwarming Winter programmes

MACAU, December 23 - The Macao Cultural Centre, under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, will cancel, due to the current pandemic impact, all the ARTwarming Winter programmes scheduled from 25 December 2022 to 1 January 2023, including family jamboree Arty Christmas, baby theatre Sweet Dream in the Woods and the puppetry play The Very Hungry Caterpillar. Refunds for Sweet Dream in the Woods and The Very Hungry Caterpillar are available through 5 February 2023 at CCM’s Box Office and Macao Ticketing Network counters.

Aware of the frustration and inconvenience brought by this cancelation, the Cultural Centre is already actively engaged in settling a new date to present these programmes. For further information and refund details, please visit www.ccm.gov.mo or call the ticketing hotline (853) 2840 0555.

You just read:

CCM cancels ARTwarming Winter programmes

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.