Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Provides Pathway to the American Consumer Market

NPI’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ Platform Helps Domestic and International Health, Wellness, and Beauty Brands Launch Products in the U.S.
We provide a pathway to American consumers and retailers.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many companies are great at developing innovative products.
— Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International
However, they need retailers and consumers to want their products in order to succeed.
“That is where NPI comes in. We provide a pathway to American consumers and retailers,” said Mitch Gould, Founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, FL. “We offer all the services that brands need to successfully expand their sales in the U.S.
“Years ago, I realized that many companies, especially overseas brands, did not have the staff to reach retailers and consumers in the U.S.,” Gould added. “International companies often opened American headquarters to sell their products here, which ate away at their profit margins.”
Gould said NPI effectively becomes the U.S. headquarters for its international clients.
“Instead of renting office space, hiring sales and support staff, and bringing onboard a marketing team or agency, NPI offers all these services,” Gould said. “We provide logistical and operational services, an experienced sales staff, and marketing expertise.”
To streamline the product launch process, Gould developed NPI’S “Evolution of Distribution.”
“The ‘Evolution of Distribution’ platform enables importation, distribution, and promotion in a turnkey, one-stop solution,” he added. “NPI makes sure all labels meet FDA guidelines. Once that is done, we arrange for products to get through U.S. Customs to our warehouse.”
Gould said NPI’s sales team also meets with buyers from major retail chains at various trade shows during the year.
“We highlight the benefits of our clients’ products to these buyers,” Gould said.
NPI provides highly professional presentations to some of the most sought-after retailers in the world, such as Walmart, Target, GNC, Walgreens, CVS, Costco, and Whole Foods.
“It is a challenge to get new products noticed,” Gould said. “NPI creates campaigns to reach both consumers and retailers.”
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products in Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
