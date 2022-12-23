RE: RT 30 CLOSED - CAS

Roadway is open.

VT RT 30 in the area of the Castleton four corners is closed at this time due to power lines in the roadway.

This incident is expected to last for an extended period. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should avoid the area, seek alternate routes, and expect delays.

Please drive carefully.