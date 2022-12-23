RE: RT 30 CLOSED - CAS
Roadway is open.
From: Sheehan, Nicholas
Sent: Friday, December 23, 2022 9:18 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: RT 30 CLOSED - CAS
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT RT 30 in the area of the Castleton four corners is closed at this time due to power lines in the roadway.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should avoid the area, seek alternate routes, and expect delays.
Please drive carefully.