Extruded Snacks Market is Anticipated to Reach a CAGR of 5.6% by 2028, Share, Size and Segmentation Analysis
The extruded snacks market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on extruded snacks market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the consumption of extruded snacks in round the clock meals by the consumers is escalating the growth of extruded snacks market.
Extruded snacks are a form of extrusion that is utilized in the food processing where the complex material is pushed through a hole in the punctured plate with a special design for the food products. It is then cut into form with the support of a blade. The extraction method permits the constant preparation of huge quantities of food in a well-organized manner that enables uniformity of the product.
major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the extruded snacks market in the forecast period are the shift in the consumer lifestyles and consumption patterns upsurge the demand for convenience in foods. Furthermore, the development of the retail industry because of the large number of hypermarkets and supermarkets around the world is further anticipated to propel the growth of the extruded snacks market. Moreover, the huge growth in the disposable income is further estimated to cushion the growth of the extruded snacks market in the timeline period.
In addition, the rise in the need for healthy snacks will further provide potential opportunities for the growth of the extruded snacks market in the coming years. However, the dearth of transport and infrastructure support in the advancing countries might further challenge the growth of the extruded snacks market in the near future.
This extruded snacks market report provide details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on extruded snacks market, contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief. Our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
Some of the major players operating in the Extruded Snacks market are: The major companies which are dealing in the market are –Diamond Foods, Inc., Calbee, Inc., ITC Limited, Frito-Lay, Inc., Kellogg Company, Bag Snacks, and Old Dutch Foods, Inc. Want Want Holdings Limited, Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V., Axium Foods, Inc., JFC International, Inc., Aperitivos Flaper, Mondelez International, Amica Chips S.P.A., Universal Robina Corp., and AUEVSS Ltd, Amica Chips, Mondelez International, JFC International, Aperitivos Flaper, Universal Robina and Arca Continental among others.
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market
Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
The extruded snacks market is segmented on the basis of type, raw material, distribution channel and manufacturing of method. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the extruded snacks market is segmented into simply extruded, expanded, co-extruded.
On the basis of raw material, the extruded snacks market is segmented into wheat potato, corn, tapioca, mixed grain, rice and others. Others is further sub segmented into meat, peas, fruits and pulses.
On the basis of distribution channel, the extruded snacks market is segmented into convenience stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, e-commerce platforms and other distribution channels
On the basis of the basis of manufacturing of method, the extruded snacks market is segmented into single-screw, twin-screw. Other distribution channels is further sub segmented into non grocery, mixed retailers and others.
The countries covered in the extruded snacks market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Europe dominates the extruded snacks market due to the rise in snacking during social occasions and on-the-go or general snacking. Furthermore, the growing number of consumers are now shifting towards healthier options, including wheat and cereal snacks will further boost the growth of the extruded snacks market in the region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe significant amount of growth in the extruded snacks market due to the growing population in several countries. Moreover, the party culture with drinks and snacks because of the corporate culture is further anticipated to propel the growth of the extruded snacks market in the region in the coming years.
The country section of the extruded snacks market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites, and volumes, import-export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, downstream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, the impact of domestic tariffs, and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
The report underlines the recent trends and SWOT analysis
The report focuses on the growth opportunities in the Extruded Snacks Market in the coming years
It provides competitive analysis with a market share of leading market players, along with project launches and tactical approaches implemented by the players in the last five years
