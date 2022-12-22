FLHSMV Announces Redesign Of University Of Florida Specialty License Plate

December 22, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the University of Florida specialty license plate has been redesigned. The newly redesigned plate is now available at tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state. Floridians who wish to purchase the newly redesigned plate may do so at their local tax collector office or license plate agency and are advised to contact their local office prior to visiting to ensure stock is available.

The University of Florida specialty license plate was enacted during the 1987 Legislative Session, and as of December 9, 2022, the plate had 92,631 valid registrations. This is the third redesign of the plate.

The revenue collected annually from the sale of the plate is allocated to the university for academic enhancement, including scholarships. Floridians interested in purchasing one of the many specialty license plates offered in Florida are encouraged to visit their local tax collector or license plate agency. A complete list of Florida’s specialty license plates can be found on the department’s website.

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Florida is leading the way to A Safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit https://www.flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV, find us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.