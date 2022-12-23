Winter Virtual Events Hosted by the National Center for Community Schools

The National Center for Community Schools is hosting the following virtual events this winter. For more information about these events email them at nccs@childrensaidnyc.org.

Webinar: Essential Resources for Driving Community Schools Forward

Thursday, January 12, 2023, 3-4 PM ET | Virtual | Free

The Community Schools Forward task force, convened by four national partners —the Center for Universal Education at Brookings, the Children’s Aid National Center for Community Schools, the Coalition for Community Schools, and the Learning Policy Institute—brought together national and local community school practitioners and advocates to identify and create field-informed resources to align, build, and scale evidence-based, effective, and sustainable community schools.

On January 12, join a webinar to launch the Community Schools Forward task force’s essential community school resources. The webinar will delve into the process of creating the essential resources and underscore their most important aspects. Following a keynote conversation and a framing presentation, a moderated panel discussion of experts—including NCCS Director Abe Fernández—will share their perspectives on what makes this a unique moment for the education field and how the work of the task force can advance community schools. – Register here

Community Schools 101 – January 5 | Virtual | Free

While a growing number of school districts across the country are adapting and scaling the strategy, there are still leaders, practitioners, and partners that have questions about what it means to be a community school and how to get started. This free virtual session, led by the NCCS team, will provide an introduction to the foundational elements of the community school strategy and how it can work for your school community. Register here

Community School Coordinator Boot Camp – January 31 – February 3 | Virtual

A professional learning opportunity exclusively for community school coordinators. Coordinators will learn foundational skills, develop an action plan, and build a network of peers. Check out our Agenda at a Glance and register today! Register here

Community School Supervisor Boot Camp – February 10 | Virtual

A half-day professional learning opportunity for those who supervise community school coordinators. Attendees will learn about coordinators and how to support them, strategies to navigate and build relationships across a school system, and collaborative practices to successfully develop the community school strategy. – SAVE THE DATE!