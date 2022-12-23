Psychedelic Drugs Market is Set to Exceed Valuation of USD 6,401.95 Million with Potential Growth Rate of 13.3% by 2029
Global psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The Psychedelic Drugs market research report presents a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all the major regions across the world.
The universal Psychedelic Drugs market survey document endows with significant and meaningful market insights for the business by taking into consideration various factors. Even a number of steps have been utilized in this report for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information.
Global psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 6,401.95 million by 2029 from USD 2,386.72 million in 2021.
Market Summary: -
Psychedelic drugs involve various types of chemical substances including lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and chemical extracted from plants. These drugs have the ability to change or enhance the sensory perceptions, thought processes, energy levels and have also been reported to facilitate spiritual experiences.
The psychedelic drugs can be categorized into empathogens and dissociative drugs (such as phenylcyclohexyl piperidine (PCP)) and serotonergic (classic hallucinogens) such as LSD. Both types of psychedelic drugs can cause hallucinations and feeling of sensation, moreover, dissociative drugs can make a person to fell out of control from their body or environment and makes them feel disconnected. Based on the source, psychedelic drugs have been categorized under natural and synthetic types.
Major Players in Psychedelic Drugs Markets are:
Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Janssen Global Services
LLC (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.)
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
COMPASS
Verrian
Pfizer Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Avadel
Celon Pharma SA.
Cybin Corp.
GH Research
Entheon Biomedical Corp
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd.
NRx Pharmaceuticals
Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope
Global Psychedelic drugs market is segmented into the source, type, drugs, application, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to make strategic decisions to identify core market applications.
Source
Synthetic
Natural
On the basis of source, the global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into synthetic and natural.
Type
Empathogens
Dissociatives
Others
On the basis of type, the global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into empathogens, dissociatives, and others.
Drugs
Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid
Ketamine
Psilocybin
Others
On the basis of drugs, the global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, ketamine, psilocybin and others.
Application
Narcolepsy,
Treatment Resistant Depression
Major Depressive Disorder
Opiate Addiction
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
Others
On the basis of application, the global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment resistant depression, major depressive disorder, opiate addiction, post-traumatic stress disorder and others.
Route of Administration
Oral
Inhalation
Injectable
On the basis of route of administration, the global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into oral, inhalation and injectable.
End User
Hospital
Speciality Clinics
Homecare
Others
On the basis of end user, the global psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospital, speciality clinics, homecare, and others.
Distribution Channel
Hospitals Pharmacy
Retail Pharmacy
Online Pharmacy
The Analysis Objectives of the Report Are:
To know this Market size by pinpointing its sub-sections
To investigate the sum and estimation of this Market, contingent upon key areas
To consider the significant players and investigate their development plans
To investigate this Market concerning development patterns, possibilities, and furthermore their interest in the whole area
To analyze this market size (volume and worth) from the organization, basic locales/nations, items and application, foundation data
Essential overall this Market fabricating organizations, to indicate, explain, and examine the item deals sum, worth and piece of the pie, market contention scene, SWOT investigation, and improvement plans for future.
To analyze serious advancements, for example, extensions, courses of action, new item dispatches, and acquisitions available
This comprehensive report provides:
Improve strategic decision making
Research, presentation and business plan support
Show emerging market opportunities to focus on
Industry knowledge improvement
It provides the latest information on important market developments.
Develop an informed growth strategy.
Build technical insight
Description of trends to exploit
Strengthen competitor analysis
By providing a risk analysis, you can avoid pitfalls that other companies may create.
Ultimately, you can maximize your company's profitability.
Table of Content: Psychedelic Drugs Market
Introduction
Market Segmentation
Executive Summary
Premium Insights
Market Overview
Global Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Deployment Type
Global Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Component
Global Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Organization Size
Global Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Vertical
Global Psychedelic Drugs Market, By Region
Global Psychedelic Drugs Market, Company Landscape
Swot Analysis
Company Profile
Questionnaire
Related Reports
