Williston Barracks / LSA, DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
cASE#: 22A1008438
TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet / Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: December 23, 2022 at 0308 hours
LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Exit 14 W
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DUI #1
ACCUSED: Khomanani Clemmons
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 23, 2022 at approximately 0308 hours, Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 South at Exit 14 W. Troopers along with Williston Police Department arrived on scene and found that the vehicle had left the scene of the crash after causing significant damage to the state owned off ramp signs.
A “Be on the lookout” was issued to local law enforcement agencies for a vehicle with front end damage. Shortly after, UVM Police and Vermont State Police located the vehicle in a parking lot in South Burlington with significant front end damage and a male operator sleeping in the vehicle. Troopers identified the male as Khomanani Clemmons (20) of Charlotte. While speaking with Clemmons, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Clemmons was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. At the conclusion of processing, Clemmons was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on January 12, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: January 12, 2022 at 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: Not Attached
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111