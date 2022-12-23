Williston Barracks / LSA, DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

cASE#: 22A1008438

TROOPER: Trooper Brandon Sweet / Trooper Blaz Mihaljevic

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: December 23, 2022 at 0308 hours

LOCATION: Interstate 89 South, Exit 14 W

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident, DUI #1

ACCUSED: Khomanani Clemmons

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 23, 2022 at approximately 0308 hours, Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 89 South at Exit 14 W. Troopers along with Williston Police Department arrived on scene and found that the vehicle had left the scene of the crash after causing significant damage to the state owned off ramp signs.

A “Be on the lookout” was issued to local law enforcement agencies for a vehicle with front end damage. Shortly after, UVM Police and Vermont State Police located the vehicle in a parking lot in South Burlington with significant front end damage and a male operator sleeping in the vehicle. Troopers identified the male as Khomanani Clemmons (20) of Charlotte. While speaking with Clemmons, Troopers observed several indicators of impairment. Clemmons was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. At the conclusion of processing, Clemmons was issued a citation to appear at the Chittenden County Superior Court on January 12, 2023 at 0815 hours to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: January 12, 2022 at 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Not Attached

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111