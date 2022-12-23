Exosome Therapeutics Market Exceed valuation of USD 1,602.54 thousand with Growing CAGR of 16.9% by 2029
The global exosome therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.
The global exosome therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.9% in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 and is expected to reach USD 1,602.54 thousand by 2029 from USD 468.98 thousand in 2021. The rising prevalence of chronic inflammatory autoimmune diseases and technological developments in exosome therapeutics are likely to be the major drivers which propel the demand of the market in the forecast period.
Market Outline: -
The exosomes are a specific class of cell-derived extracellular vesicles composed of endosomes and are typically 30-150 nm in diameter – the smallest type of extracellular vesicle. Protected by a lipid bilayer, the exosomes are pushed into the extracellular environment, which contains a complex cargo of contents derived from the original cell. The contents present in the cargo are proteins, lipids, messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), microsomal ribonucleic acid (miRNA), and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA).
The exosomes are distinct by how they are formed – through the fusion and exocytosis of multivesicular bodies into the extracellular space. The exosomes have been connected to treat various chronic conditions such as autoimmune disorders. Nanotechnology has shown novel insights for the prior detection of cancer-based on nanocarriers such as exosomes. Since the exosomes provide strong potential for applicability in therapeutic interventions, the exosomes have been regarded as potential drug carriers.
The exosomes consist of two types, the natural exosomes, and the hybrid exosomes. The natural exosomes are further sub-segmented into exogenous exosomes and autologous exosomes. The autologous exosomes are safe and operative vehicles for the targeted delivery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases. The exogenous exosomes are tiny extracellular membrane vesicles released from endosomes of various cells and can be found in most of the body fluids, such as the synovial fluid, amniotic fluid, and semen. In cancer, exosomes have vital roles in the metastatic spread, drug resistance, and the formation of new blood vessels.
Some of the major players operating in the Exosome Therapeutics Market are:
Stem Cells Group
Exosome Sciences
AEGLE Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics
Avalon Globocare Corp
CODIAK
Kimera Labs
Stem Cell Medicine Ltd
Exopharm
Jazz Pharmaceuticals
evox THERAPEUTICS
ReNeuron Group plc
and EV Therapeutics
among others.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Pipeline Analysis
Part 06: Market Sizing
Part 07: Five Forces Analysis
Part 08: Market Segmentation
Part 09: Customer Landscape
Part 10: Regional Landscape
Part 11: Decision Framework
Part 12: Drivers and Challenges
Part 13: Market Trends
Part 14: Vendor Landscape
Part 15: Vendor Analysis
Part 16: Appendix
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches.
