Softude by Systematix Infotech Appraised at CMMI Level 5 – the highest form of third-party validation.
Softude by Systematix Infotech is now appraised at level 5 of ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®).HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softude by Systematix Infotech today announced that it has been appraised at level 5 of ISACA’s Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). The appraisal was performed by Software Quality Center LLC.
CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance, and aligning operations to business goals.
An appraisal at Maturity Level 5 indicates that the organization is performing at an “optimized” level. At this level, an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs. The organization uses a quantitative approach to understand the variation inherent in the process and the causes of process outcomes.
CMMI Maturity Level 5 Appraisal means:
Softude by Systematix Infotech uses statistical and other quantitative techniques to optimize performance and improvement to achieve quality and process performance objectives.
Softude by Systematix Infotech to continuous performance improvement and producing the highest quality of products and services.
What our CMMI maturity level means to our clients:
Our work and processes have received the highest form of third-party validation.
We manage projects with an established set of practices
We’re dedicated to continuous improvement and producing great work that makes a difference.
“Congratulations to the entire team – Softude has made continued investments in recognizing the importance of Quality and improvement, by demonstrating further maturity in processes, and statistically analysing trends and establishing models to best predict their critical KPIs. This enables the organization to build even better customer confidence in the reliability and predictability of work done by the team, besides making project managers using data driven basis for decisions on ensuring the best for projects. Capability building is enabled by a fun culture and striving for improving processes in every way possible, given constraints of contemporary times. Look forward to their continued growth” says Kris Puthucode, ISACA Certified CMMI High Maturity Lead Appraiser for Systematix Infotech (Softude)’s CMMI V2.0 Benchmark appraisal.
“Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process” says Ajay Bhoraskar, CEO, Softude by Systematix Infotech.
Also speaking on the CMMI Level 5 Appraisal, Ajay Bhoraskar, CEO of Softude by Systematix Infotech says “I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the internal teams who played a crucial role in this appraisal process. CMMI Maturity Level 5 endorses the highest level of process maturity in our project execution leading to Zero defect delivery. This is a testament to our focus on continuous process improvement ensuring excellent return on investment to our clients. Not just the optimized processes but we promote a culture of innovation and the use of modern technologies.”
“Since our inception, I have been focusing on the 3 most important and critical aspects –Care, On-time delivery, and Quality of our services. I am glad that we have been able to instill a team culture that breathes all three elements and places clients’ benefits at the core of everything we do. We will continue to support our clients in this rapidly changing information technology environment. We are on a mission to make Softude a most admired company known for its spotless delivery and client support that makes our client's digital implementations 100% successful.” says Sunil Rawat – Founder and Managing Director at Softude by Systematix Infotech.
On learning about CMMI Appraisal, Mr. Rajesh Mishra Senior Vice President (Corporate Processes & IT) - VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (A Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Joint Venture) and esteemed client of Softude for over 10+ years, says “we commend Softude by Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd. on achieving the CMMI appraisal level 5 and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization.”
With this appraisal, Softude by Systematix Infotech Pvt. Ltd. Is now one among the total of 84 CMMI Level 5 appraised companies across India and among the top 9.6% companies globally to have been appraised at Level 5.
For more information about CMMI performance solutions, visit https://www.isaca.org/enterprise/cmmi-performance-solutions
About Softude by Systematix Infotech
Softude by Sytematix Infotech, is focused on enabling its corporate vision to deliver Software Services with an Attitude to assist you to reach business Altitude and with a touch of Gratitude.
With industry experience of 17+ years, Softude is a global IT consulting and services company with expertise in architecting digital transformation solutions and providing software product engineering and cyber security services. Softude is dedicated to creating and deploying innovative and interactive digital experiences that connect people to the brand. These software solutions that are used across 30+ countries are engaging audiences in-venue, on the web, and on personal mobile devices. With a highly competent and trusted team of 425+, Softude delivers digital brilliance that accelerates their client’s digital-first journey. Softude by Systematix Infotech is a CMMI Level 5 appraised, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 and a Great Place To Work For Certified, Nasscom, ESC and CRISIL Member Company.
About ISACA
For more than 50 years, ISACA® (www.isaca.org) has advanced the best talent, expertise and learning in technology. ISACA equips individuals with knowledge, credentials, education and community to progress their careers and transform their organizations, and enables enterprises to train and build quality teams. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 150,000 members who work in information security, governance, assurance, risk, and privacy to drive innovation through technology. It has a presence in 188 countries, including more than 220 chapters worldwide. In 2020, ISACA launched One In Tech, a philanthropic foundation that supports IT education and career pathways for under-resourced, under-represented populations.
Amay Barange
Softude
+1 970-316-3846
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn