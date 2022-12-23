Rob Ertz plans to explore new horizons in the rap industry

Rob Ertz, a well-known artist in rap, continues the legacy of his father in the music industry.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rob Ertz is a well-known name in the music industry. Rob is continuing his father's legacy, Allan The Great, from the legendary hip-hop group Organized Rhyme. Allan The Great was a part of several hit numbers in the 90s composed under Motanian Records. Rob had this flair for music since he was only 9 when he learned to record by sitting alongside his cousin Dazasta Tha Great.

Rob has been in the music industry for a while but made his debut single entitled "No Major Deal" in September 2021. Rob proved that hip-hop artists do not necessarily need to have a big name or label associated with them to earn their share of fame and appreciation. Rob's latest release, "In The Zone," is also a hit. "In the Zone" can be accessed on Spotify, Apple Music & all digital streaming platforms. The producer of "In The Zone" is DevIsLit (Devin Miller), who also produced the famous "Moonwalking In Calabasas" by DDG.

True Melody is an independent record label, Rob Ertz has big plans with the record company. He aims to continue his career in the field of rap music and keep on perfecting his craft. In the future, the artist plans to take True Melody to the top and continue to climb the charts to a number 1 hit. He also aspires to work with big names in the industry.

To learn more visit: https://truemelodyrecords.wixsite.com/truemelody

About True Melody:

True Melody is an independent record label. It is the brainchild of Allan Roberts, the man who inspired Rob to pursue his career in music. True Melody scouts, develops, and grows artists using its tremendous leverage in the digital and music space and produces culturally relevant, super-talented artists.

