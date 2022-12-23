Berlin Barracks / Forgery and Counterfeiting Information Requested
CASE#: 22A3006759
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 11/22/2022 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Forgery/Counterfeiting
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 22, 2022, the Vermont State Police received a report of a male who entered the VSECU on South Main Street in Waterbury and tried the cash a counterfeit check. VSECU provided the State Police with surveillance video and attached to this news release are two images from the video. Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact Trooper Tylor Rancourt of the Vermont State Police.
