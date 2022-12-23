Berlin Barracks / Forgery and Counterfeiting Information Requested

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22A3006759

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 11/22/2022 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Forgery/Counterfeiting

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 22, 2022, the Vermont State Police received a report of a male who entered the VSECU on South Main Street in Waterbury and tried the cash a counterfeit check. VSECU provided the State Police with surveillance video and attached to this news release are two images from the video. Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact Trooper Tylor Rancourt of the Vermont State Police.

