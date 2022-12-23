Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Forgery and Counterfeiting Information Requested

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A3006759

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt                         

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 11/22/2022 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Forgery/Counterfeiting

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                           

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On November 22, 2022, the Vermont State Police received a report of a male who entered the VSECU on South Main Street in Waterbury and tried the cash a counterfeit check. VSECU provided the State Police with surveillance video and attached to this news release are two images from the video. Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact Trooper Tylor Rancourt of the Vermont State Police.

 

 

Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

 

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545

 

