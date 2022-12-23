Fatal Fire in Brimfield Under Investigation 

BRIMFIELD — A residential fire on 3rd Street has claimed one person’s life, said Brimfield Fire Chief Don Contois, State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey, and Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

The victim, an adult male, is not being identified at this time.

“On behalf of the Brimfield Fire Department, I want to express my deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones,” said Chief Contois. “This is a terrible time of year to suffer such a tragedy, and our hearts go out to them.”

The preliminary evidence does not suggest a suspicious fire, but the origin and cause remain under investigation. That investigation is being conducted jointly by the Brimfield Fire Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, and State Police assigned to the Hampden DA’s office.

“It’s still too early to say how and where this fire began, but we know that smoke alarms and a home escape plan are everyone’s first line of defense against a fire at home,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “Please take a minute to be sure that your alarms are in place and working properly, and that everyone knows two ways out of the home.”

Chief Contois said the fire was first reported at about 5:15 pm. The Brimfield Fire Department responded to find heavy smoke pushing out of the single-family lakeside home. A second alarm was struck on arrival, followed shortly by a third. Numerous mutual aid companies responded to assist at the scene and provide station coverage. The fire was knocked down in about an hour.

The home is a total loss, displacing at least one additional resident who is being assisted by the Red Cross of Massachusetts. Mutual aid companies from Brookfield, Charlton, Holland, Palmer, Southbridge, Sturbridge, Monson, Wales, and Warren responded to assist at the scene and provide station coverage.

