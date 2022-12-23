Mental Wellness Clinic Coming to Houston
Gov Abbott, Mayor Turner, Chairman Rupani, and many other State and Local officials took part in the ceremonial groundbreaking.
Governor Abbott presented a proclamation to the Ibn Sina Foundation Chairman Nasruddin Rupani and board members as part of the day's events.
Ibn Sina Foundation Breaks Ground on New Clinic
Texas continues working to increase access to health care and improve the effectiveness of health care services for those Texans who need it most”HOUSTON , TEXAS , UNITED STATES, December 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Groundbreaking on a new clinic providing Mental Wellness Services took place in southwest Houston. Governor Greg Abbott, Mayor Sylvester Turner, Nasruddin Rupani Chairman of Ibn Sina Foundation, and many other elected officials and dignitaries were part of the ceremonial groundbreaking. The new building located at 11226 S. Wilcrest Dr is part of the Ibn Sina Foundation’s flagship location the Wilcrest Community Medical Center. The foundation’s mission is to continue to provide preventative and primary healthcare services for low-income, uninsured, underinsured, and under-served families. The clinic expands current facilities specializing in behavioral health services to individuals, families, and groups. Ibn Sina is one of the few facilities in the Greater Houston area to promptly integrate medical care with mental and behavioral health care for our low-income patients.
— Governor Abbott
Millions of people in the United States are affected by mental illness each year, and 1 in 5 adults will experience mental illness this year alone. The expansion of Mental and Behavioral Healthcare services will increase the scope of services and physical space to treat patients. “Texas continues working to increase access to health care and improve the effectiveness of health care services for those Texans who need it most,” said Governor Abbott. “As Governor, the State of Texas has provided $25 billion to address mental health needs in particular. I thank the Ibn Sina Foundation for providing health care services to low-income and underserved Texans and all the work it does in ensuring Texas remains the best state in the nation.”
Since 2001, Ibn Sina Foundation has provided integrated preventative and primary care in a clinical setting at affordable prices to all who seek it, treating every individual with dignity and respect. Operating six clinics throughout Greater Houston and one in Port Arthur, the Ibn Sina foundation continues to provide a full range of healthcare services encompassing a children’s clinic, medical, dental, diagnostics, and mental wellness services. Other medical services are gynecology, neurology, cardiology, psychiatry, optometry, podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, rheumatology, pediatric cardiology, nephrology, behavioral counseling, endocrinology, and urology. Ibn Sina Foundation has provided more than 1,000,000 patient visits and expects to serve 100,000 visits this year alone.
The construction of the new clinic is expected to be at the end of 2023. For more information, visit http://ibnsinafoundation.org.
Barbara Magana Robertson
Magana Media
email us here