December 22, 2022

With a major winter storm expected to bring rain, high winds, coastal flooding, and freezing temperatures that will create hazardous conditions, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices closed tomorrow, December 23, 2022.

“We want to be sure that Maine people are safe heading into the holiday weekend,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I continue to strongly urge folks to prepare for this storm, to take precautions, especially when traveling, and to check-in on your family, friends, and neighbors.”

State of Maine offices were previously scheduled to close early at 12:00 p.m. tomorrow in observance of the holiday.

Earlier today, the Governor and Maine Emergency Management Agency strongly urged Maine people to prepare for the storm.

The National Weather Service reports that beginning late Thursday, heavy rain and snow melt in western Maine will lead to potential widespread flooding with numerous road closures possible. Precipitation will begin as snow in the mountains before changing to rain late Friday morning. Snowmelt south of the mountains will lead to widespread minor flooding during the day on Friday with potential river flooding lasting into the weekend.

Erosion is possible along the coast with potential damage to roads on exposed low-lying shorelines. High winds with gusts of up to 60 mph could damage trees, power lines, and property. Widespread power outages are likely. Temperatures will drop sharply Friday nightinto Saturday morning, making for unsafe driving conditions on Saturday due to flash freeze along roadways.