Fran Briggs Presents The Best of Winter Reading, 2022

Ten dynamic authors showcase their unique talents and capture the attention of readers who enjoy a variety of genres.”NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, December 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Winter is the season to cozy up with your favorite warm beverage and read. Fran Briggs says that ten books in particular are keepers. The award-winning, journalist announced today the release of the Best of Winter Reading. The list includes both novice and best-selling, authors.
The list put the spotlight on talented and distinguished authors from the U.S.A., Canada, and the U K. Readers look forward to it as it helps book enthusiasts make quality decisions when selecting seasonal reading selections. Titles include and run across a continuum of unpredictable nail-biters, to romance.
“It's an opportunity for ten dynamic authors to showcase their unique talents and capture the attention of readers who enjoy a variety of genres,” says Fran Briggs. "The titles sizzle and the narratives and plots are masterfully written by gifted authors,” she concluded.
The Best of Winter Reading is organized by title, publisher, the author's name, a short synopsis of each book, and a link for additional information and purchase. The numerical order does not coincide with ranking.
1. The Math Playbook and Companion Activities Book (Purposed4Success Publishing) by Teresa L. Batson. Helps parents, guardians, and educators translate frustration into confidence and turn stumbling blocks into building blocks throughout their students’ academic journey and life. https://www.amazon.com/Math-Playbook-Student-Become-Mathminded/dp/0996232664
2. Love. Write. Endlessly (Amazon) by Karen Denise Belin
Poems by a girl as she battles for freedom, and unconditional acceptance within a loveless, society, her only outlet is her writing and God https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07HJVF3C4
3. Tougher Than the Rest (Avalanche Ranch Press LLC ) by Shirleen Davies
A passionate, fast-paced, untamed western and historical romance https://www.amazon.com/Tougher-Than-Rest-MacLarens-Mountain/dp/0989677303
4. Heaven Moves Me (Kindle) by Marcus L. Boston
The ministry of dance is growing more every year. Men of God are answering the call to dance before the Lord.
https://www.amazon.com/HEAVEN-MOVES-ME-MINISTERING-DANCE-ebook/dp/B0BFB973SK
5. Seeking Lydia (Christina Huvelle) by Christina Huvelle
Three generations of women discover exactly what they are made of as they overcome obstacles life presents, encountering grief and finding their way before finally returning home to love http://www.chuvelle.com
6. The Grand Ole Tree (Clint Plyler Publishing, LLC) by Clint Plyler
A wonderful story about dreams coming true in this beautifully illustrated children's book from the Bear Ridge series.
https://www.amazon.com/Grand-Ole-Tree-Bear-Ridge/dp/1735656100
7. Girl Get a Grip: Stop Chasing the Garbage Truck (Amazon) by Gloria Anderson Little A direct, honest, and to-the-point look at the warning signs of the "disease" GYLA and how to stop it. https://takeyourlifeback0.godaddysites.com/books
8. Black Bear Lake (Amazon) by Leslie Liautaud
40-year-old stock broker, Adam Craig travels to his childhood family compound on Black Bear Lake with hopes of reconciling with his past. https://www.amazon.com/Black-Bear-Lake-Leslie-Liautaud/dp/1955058032
9. Thinner Leaner Stronger (Oculus Publishers; 2nd edition) by Michael Matthews
The author’s scientific approach to building muscle and losing fat https://www.amazon.com/Thinner-Leaner-Stronger-Building-Ultimate-ebook/dp/B0098PYV7Q/
10. Prayer Cover: Spiritual, Physical, and Financial Biblical Promises to Declare Daily Over Your Life (Amazon) by Richard Roberts
How to use biblical truths to guide you in making a powerful, scriptural declaration of faith daily over your life and the lives of your loved ones.
https://www.amazon.com/Prayer-Cover-Spiritual-Physical-Financial-ebook/dp/B01KGL3PYA/
ABOUT FRAN BRIGGS
Fran Briggs is an award-winning journalist and publicist. She oversees a full-service, brand development and publicity firm which serves growth-oriented individuals and organizations. An energetic, innovative entrepreneur and founder of several successful companies, Fran has caught the attention of radio and television producers; as well as publishers and editors of national and international media outlets. As a publicist, her clients have appeared on NPR (radio), National Television including FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS, Daystar Television, CNN and Oprah.
